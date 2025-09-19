4 Iconic Classic Rock Bands That Never Had a No. 1 Single

They call it classic rock instead of “old rock” for a reason. The bands that get heavy airplay on classic rock radio stations today shaped the genre’s future with their timeless tunes. Many of these bands have been hailed as legends or icons without whom the music world wouldn’t be the same. Fans might be surprised to learn how many of those bands never reached the coveted top spot of the Billboard Hot 100.

Videos by American Songwriter

The bands listed below are masters of classic rock who never had a No. 1 single. The list is in no way exhaustive. There are plenty of legendary bands that never topped the chart. These, however, are some of the most surprising.

[RELATED: 3 Classic Rock Albums That Are Basically the Musical Versions of Pumpkin Spice Lattes]

1. Creedence Clearwater Revival

Creedence Clearwater Revival was incredibly popular, prolific, and short-lived. They released seven albums between 1968 and 1972. More than five decades later, they’re one of the most popular classic rock bands on the planet, with people of all ages cranking classics like “Bad Moon Rising,” “Fortunate Son,” and “Run Through the Jungle.” However, none of those songs topped the Hot 100.

CCR got close to the top of the all-genre chart five times between 1969 and 1970. They may have had a better chance to send a song to the top spot had they not chosen to release double A-side singles from Cosmo’s Factory in 1970. “Lookin’ Out My Back Door / Long As I Can See the Light,” and “Travelin’ Band / Who’ll Stop the Rain” peaked at No. 2 in 1970. The previous year saw “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Green River” doing the same.

2. KISS

KISS is such a legendary band that people who don’t listen to classic rock know who they are. Their theatrics and makeup made them household names. Their music, though, has attracted millions of fans over the years. As a result, it’s surprising to learn that they never reached the top of the Hot 100.

What’s maybe more surprising is that they only scored two top 10 hits. The double A-side release “Beth / Detroit Rock City” was their most successful, peaking at No. 7 in 1976. “Forever” became a close second when it landed at No. 8 in 1990.

3. Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin is the classic rock band. Their early work helped lay the foundation for heavy metal. Songs like “Stairway to Heaven” and “Black Dog” are nothing short of iconic. Former members Jimmy Page and Robert Plant are rock and roll royalty. However, as world-changing as their music was, they never found a No. 1 hit.

Some may assume that “Stairway” was the band’s biggest hit. It is, after all, their best-known song. However, it didn’t even break the top 10. In fact, “Whole Lotta Love” was Zeppelin’s sole top 10 single. It peaked at No. 4 in 1970.

4. Bruce Springsteen

When it comes to classic rock, it doesn’t get much more iconic than Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. The Boss has rocked generations of fans with his timeless tunes. He’s still on the road, selling out shows and playing in front of massive crowds all around the world today. He has 12 top 10 hits on the Hot 100. None of those topped the chart.

The closest he came to reaching the top of the tally was in 1984 when “Dancing in the Dark” peaked at No. 2.

Featured Image by Laurance Ratner/WireImage