Sabrina Carpenter Making Her Grand Ole Opry Debut Wasn’t on My 2025 Bingo Card—but I See the Vision

In 2015, Sabrina Carpenter made the jump from Disney Channel star to singer-songwriter, signing with Hollywood Records after starring in Girl Meets World. After releasing four albums, she left for Island Records, thus beginning her transformation to full-blown pop diva with the multi-platinum singles “Feather” and “Nonsense.” Since then, Carpenter, 26, has drawn comparisons to another blonde bombshell who rose to fame by embracing her own brand of femininity head-on. On the heels of yet another #1 album with Man’s Best Friend, the “Taste” star will make her Grand Ole Opry debut next month.

Sabrina Carpenter Has a Busy October Ahead

Sabrina Carpenter will have one more thing in common with “Please Please Please” remix collaborator Dolly Parton when she takes country music’s most hallowed stage on Oct. 7. The Grand Ole Opry announced Carpenter’s debut Friday (Sept. 19) on social media.

Although much of Carpenter’s work falls within the confines of pop music, the two-time Grammy Award winner has previously dabbled in country on songs like “Slim Pickins” and “Go Go Juice.” She even put her own cheeky spin on Shania Twain’s timeless 1998 hit “That Don’t Impress Me Much” during a September 2024 tour stop in Toronto.

“i see the vision 100%,” commented one Instagram user. “she definitely has country influence in her music.”

October is a big month for the “Espresso” singer. Just 11 days after her Opry performance, Carpenter will host the Oct. 18 episode of the popular sketch variety show Saturday Night Live.

“they’re gonna regret this,” she wrote in a Sept. 18 post announcing the gig.

“Little Women, Doing Big Things”

When Sabrina Carpenter first met Dolly Parton, she “felt like I was looking in a weird mirror into the future,” the “Manchild” singer told Rolling Stone in June 2025.

Dolly sees it, too. “Our voices are very similar. I can’t tell sometimes which part’s her and which part’s me,” she said.

“And we look like relatives,” added the “Jolene” singer, 79. “She looks like she could be my little sister. We’re little women, doing big things.”

Earlier this year, Carpenter received some invaluable advice from the “Queen of Country” when the pair teamed up for a remix of Carpenter’s #1 hit “Please Please Please.”

“I remember saying, ‘Don’t ever sacrifice your morals and your soul and your principles and your own values,’” Dolly told Rolling Stone. “I’ll always treasure what we did. I’ll hold her precious in my heart and in my head.”

