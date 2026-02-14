4 Immaculate Weepers From the Brilliant Songwriting Mind of Nick Lowe

Nick Lowe made his mark as one of the original heroes of the British New Wave. But even as he was playing that role, he gravitated to more old-fashioned styles of music. By the end of the 80s, he had settled into a groove with a combination of good-natured rockabilly and torch songs about lost love.

In terms of the slow songs, Lowe has recorded many songs with a crooner vibe. Here are four of the best weepers from this incredible songwriter.

“The Beast In Me” by Nick Lowe

The Impossible Bird was one of the first albums where Lowe started to completely leave behind modern sounds in favor of roots music moves. And “The Beast In Me” is the dark centerpiece of the record. It gained more notoriety than just about any Lowe song from his later period. The fact that his former father-in-law, Johnny Cash, did a stentorian version of the song certainly helped. And the song’s appearance in the very first episode of The Sopranos also gave it a bunch of exposure. In the song, Lowe gets to the heart of self-destructive behavior by suggesting that there’s another entity inside the narrator, separate from him, who is causing all the trouble.

“Lately I’ve Let Things Slide”

Lowe has always managed to include his sly sense of humor in even his saddest songs. In the case of “Lately I’ve Let Things Slide”, released on his 2001 album The Convincer, we have a narrator who fully realizes that his life is in freefall. But how he explains his condition can’t help but elicit a few laughs. Consider how he sets the tone. “With a growing sense of dread,” Lowe explains. “And a hammer in my head/Fully clothed upon the bed.” The details really sell the story. We find out that this guy has a cut on his head, has started smoking again, and hasn’t eaten his takeout food. All of it adds up to a feeling of “exquisite hurt,” a phrase that cuts through all the funny stuff.

“Love’s Got A Lot To Answer For”

One overlooked aspect of Lowe’s writing is his melodic touch. “Love’s Got A Lot To Answer For”, found on Lowe’s typically strong 2007 record At My Age, shows off this ability. There’s a gentle sadness running through the tune that gives away the mood before even a single word is sung. When Lowe starts to add the lyrics, the effect is quite potent. Lowe personifies “love” as if it’s to blame entirely for the pain that the song’s protagonist feels. Even as gentle as the music might be, Lowe hints at something explosive coming out of this situation. Note how he uses harsh words like “eruption” and “retribution.” Let’s also give credit to how well Lowe caresses the song with his honeyed vocals.

“Stoplight Roses”

The Old Magic, released in 2011, continued Nick Lowe’s streak of unassailably excellent records. Right off the bat on the LP, he charmed his listeners with an elegantly sad slow one in “Stoplight Roses”. Lowe likes to play the omniscient narrator in many of these songs, dispensing advice that he knows the principals aren’t all that willing to hear. In the case of this track, he’s trying to help out a poor sap who’s in trouble with his girl. “Never get your story too straight,” he warns this guy. When the guy buys a bouquet on the street to try and atone, the narrator has him all figured out. “Love’s promise in cellophane lace,” he wonders. “Or dead giveaway?”