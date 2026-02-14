3 Deep Cuts That Showcase Fleetwood Mac at Their Most Honest

Fleetwood Mac has never really been known for being “dishonest” in their music. In fact, across albums like their self-titled efforts and Rumours, you’ll hear some agonizingly honest songs. However, there are a few deep cuts out there that marginal fans of the folk rock band might not have heard. And after just one listen, you might just be taken aback by how vulnerable and honest they are. Let’s take a look at a few of Fleetwood Mac’s most honest songs, shall we?

“Songbird” from ‘Rumours’ (1977)

“And the songbirds are singing / Like they know the score / And I love you, I love you, I love you / Like never before.”

“Songbird” was written by Christine McVie and wouldn’t be considered a deep cut by song. However, this song isn’t quite as popular as other singles from Rumours. Some listeners might not have really sat with it if it weren’t for its appearance at the end of many Fleetwood Mac concerts back in the day. This tearjerker might just be the most emotional Fleetwood Mac song ever. It’s one that would make “grown men … weep,” according to John McVie.

“Silver Springs” from ‘Rumours’ (1976)

“Time cast a spell on you / But you won’t forget me / I know I could have loved you / But you would not let me.”

The deep cut of all Fleetwood Mac deep cuts, this incredible piece of work from the Rumours era didn’t actually make it to the album initially. It was released as the B-side to “Go Your Own Way” and wouldn’t get a proper release until the 1990s. And it just might be the most honest song that Stevie Nicks ever wrote, an agonizing examination of wanting to love someone who just won’t let them. It’s an excellent breakup tune. But it’s an even more honest explosion of Nicks’ own emotions surrounding her relationship with Lindsey Buckingham.

“Angel” from ‘Tusk’ (1980)

“I still look up, when you walk in the room / I’ve the same wide eyes, now they tell the story / I try not to reach out, when you turn ’round you say hello / And we both pretend / I’m no great pretender.”

Fleetwood Mac released “Angel” on the 1979 double album Tusk. Stevie Nicks wrote this song about Mick Fleetwood, and it was apparently meant to be a “silly” rock song. However, Nicks later recognized that the undertones of the song are intense, dark, and have a “definite eeriness.” Anyone listening could connect the dots to Welsh mythology. But there’s also a painful sort of recognition of the affair that Fleetwood and Nicks had back in the day.

