4 Johnny Cash Lyrics That Still Stop Us in Our Tracks

Johnny Cash has been revered by countless artists for a reason. The man could sing, but he could also tell a story. Here are some of his best lyrics.

“Folsom Prison Blues”

Play video

“Well, I know I had it coming, I know I can’t be free / But those people keep on movin’ / And that’s what tortures me.”

Videos by American Songwriter

While serving in West Germany in the United States Air Force, Cash wrote “Folsom Prison Blues”, which takes on the perspective of an inmate who’s really just watching time pass.

“I Walk The Line”

Play video

“I keep the ends out for the tie that binds / Because you’re mine, I walk the line.”

This song describes love in a way that is so true. When you feel it, you’re willing to do pretty much anything to keep someone’s affections. “I Walk The Line” was actually written for Cash’s first wife, Vivian Liberto, while he was on the road. Liberto and Cash were married when he was just 22 and later divorced in 1966.

“A Boy Named Sue”

Play video

“And he said, “Son, this world is rough / And if a man’s gonna make, he’s gotta be tough / And I knew I wouldn’t be there to help you along / So I give that name and I said goodbye.”

This song definitely has an element of comedy to it. However, near the end of “A Boy Named Sue”, a plot twist grabs you by the shoulders. The name was meant all along to make the boy strong, and he walks away from his quest to find his father with a completely different perspective.

“Man In Black”

Play video

“Well, we’re doing mighty fine, I do suppose / In our streak of lightning cars and fancy clothes / But just so we’re reminded of the ones who are held back / Up front there ought to be a man in black.”

This song is a bold statement and a heartfelt explanation all in one. Initially, Cash and his band started wearing black onstage because it was the only matching color they all owned. As this song explains, however, the black is also a symbol of something much more meaningful.

Photo by: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images