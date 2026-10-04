3 One-Hit Wonders From 1975 We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

When you’re out shopping, music plays an important role. It’s the accompaniment on your journey. Can you imagine what all those trips to different stores would be like if there was no melody or rhythm by your side? Well, that’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that are great for browsing. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1975 we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

“Love Hurts” by Nazareth from ‘Hair Of The Dog’ (1975)

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There is something about classic rock—the genre is just perfect for those days when you need to go out to the mall or your local grocery store and pick up a few things. The style is familiar, even cozy at times. But it still boasts a beat and an energy that can keep you awake when all you want to do is watch 1990s sitcom reruns on TV. Yes, that’s why when it’s time to go out and browse in the local stores, you’ll often hear “Love Hurts” by Nazareth on the overhead speakers. The passionate track will give you all the feels as you pick up the necessities for the week.

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“The Hustle” by Van McCoy from ‘Disco Baby‘ (1975)

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Sometimes you need even more than classic rock for your shopping journey. That’s why many shopkeepers and playlist purveyors will pump in disco music during the day to keep their patrons plucky. Shopkeepers know the deal just as well as you do. Sometimes it takes an extra bit of energy to get things going, so disco music can often be the best thing to play in grocery stores or shopping malls to offer a little extra pep. The genre puts a smile on your face as you look for the right ingredients for dinner.

“Sky High” by Jigsaw from ‘Sky High’ (1975)

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Did somebody say disco? You know, it’s interesting. There is nothing quite like disco. It’s meant to get you off your couch and out dancing with a crowd. But at the same time, there is something a bit generic about it, too. Even when it boasts robust energy and style, the genre can make for excellent background music. (Read: shopping music.) That’s why you’ll often hear the 1975 disco track “Sky High” by Jigsaw so frequently as you push your carts down the aisles at the local grocery store.

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