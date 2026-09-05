3 New Wave Songs From 1990 That Tried To Keep the 1980s Alive

The era of new wave, more or less, died away by the end of the 1980s. The 1990s would birth new genres that would take over the airwaves, namely alternative rock and grunge. But some new wave artists tried to bring that iconic genre into the 1990s, and I think they did so successfully. Let’s look at just a few new wave songs dropped in 1990 that made it clear the genre wasn’t done for good.

“Cradle Of Love” by Billy Idol from ‘Charmed Life’

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Billy Idol barrelled his way into the 1990s with a signature sound that hadn’t drastically changed much since the early 1980s. But why would it? Idol’s sound was what made him an icon. And he brought a touch of his unique energy into the 1990s with “Cradle Of Love”.

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“Cradle Of Love” by Billy Idol was a No. 1 hit on the Mainstream Rock chart in the US. It was also a crossover hit on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 2. This amalgamation of new wave, doo-wop, and rock and roll was also an international hit for Idol as well.

“Deadbeat Club” by The B-52’s from ‘Cosmic Thing’

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The beloved new wave band The B-52’s weren’t done with the world yet when they released Cosmic Thing in 1989. And the single “Deadbeat Club” brought their upbeat, fun-loving new wave energy into the 1990s in style.

“Deadbeat Club” by The B-52’s was a minor hit for the band. It peaked at No. 30 on the Hot 100 and did similarly well in Canada.

“Blacker Than Black” by Goodbye Mr Mackenzie from ‘Hammer And Tongs’

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Goodbye Mr Mackenzie is a bit of an underrated group on our list of new wave bands and songs from 1990. They were big in Scotland, but not nearly as big in the US as they should have been. And this very group put an alt-rock spin on new wave in 1990 with the massively underrated single, “Blacker Than Black”.

“Blacker Than Black” by Goodbye Mr Mackenzie only really charted in the UK. And it only made it to No. 61 on the UK Singles chart. Their other 1990 single, “Love Child”, did slightly better on the charts and is also worthy of a spot on this list, honestly.

(Photo by Jacques Bourguet/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)