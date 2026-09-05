4 Rock Songs From 1981 That Immediately Bring Me Joy

Music is often what makes us feel joy when everything else in our lives feels hopeless. And even if you’re just having one bad day, there’s something about a good track that can bring you enough joy to forget about whatever was bothering you. The following four rock songs from 1981 always make me feel joy during rough times, personally.

“Centerfold” by The J. Geils Band from ‘Freeze Frame’

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This power pop track from The J. Geils Band has that bouncy, unserious rock vibe to it that could cheer up anyone. “Centerfold” was the band’s biggest hit, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also reached the Top 10 across Europe and Canada, too.

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“Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield from ‘Working Class Dog’

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“Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield is a classic that never seems to lose its ability to get people moving and singing along. Another power pop track, this jam from Springfield might be a bit taboo, considering it’s about lusting after a friend’s girlfriend. But that chorus is just too catchy.

“Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield is still considered the Australian singer’s signature hit. It peaked at No. 1 in the US and Australia after dropping in 1981.

“Working For The Weekend” by Loverboy from ‘Get Lucky’

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Loverboy’s major hard rock hit is still an anthem for working-class people after all these years. And I certainly love jamming out to it after a hard day. You might just feel the same way.

The pop-rock jam “Working For The Weekend” by Loverboy was a somewhat minor hit in the US, peaking at No. 29 on the Hot 100.

“Take It On The Run” by REO Speedwagon from ‘Hi Infidelity’

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REO Speedwagon dished out a few songs back in the day that were impossible not to feel energized by. But there’s something about this particular entry on our list of rock songs from 1981 that always brings me joy. “Take It On The Run” by REO Speedwagon was quite the hit back in the day, too. This hard rock jam made it to No. 5 on the Hot 100 and the Top 10 of numerous US and Canadian charts.

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