3 Classic Rock Songs From 1975 That Wouldn’t Have Hit No. 1 Without Baby Boomer Fans

Classic rock wouldn’t be the genre it is today without the support of baby boomer rockers who jammed out to songs from the genre’s golden era, especially in 1975. Let’s take a look at a few rock songs that became massive hits with some help from baby boomer listeners.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen from ‘A Night At The Opera’

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“Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? / Caught in a landslide, no escape from reality…”

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I’m not sure there’s a more famous progressive rock anthem out there. “Bohemian Rhapsody” has graced the ears of multiple generations at this point, and few people avoided falling in love with Queen after listening to this massive anthem just once. Back in 1975, boomers helped propel the song to No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the UK Singles chart, among others.

“Listen To What The Man Said” by Wings from ‘Venus And Mars’

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“Oh yes, indeed we know / That people will find a way to go / No matter what the man said / And love is fine for all we know.”

This yacht rock jam from Wings makes it to our list of baby boomer-beloved classic rock songs from 1975. Paul McCartney was on a hot streak following the breakup of The Beatles a few years prior, and many baby boomers who loved the Fab Four also loved what McCartney was doing with his solo career and new band, Wings. The disco-flavored track “Listen To What The Man Said” became a big hit as a result of that fan dedication, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and Cash Box Top 100 charts.

“Fox On The Run” by Sweet from ‘Desolation Boulevard’

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“Fox on the run / You scream and everybody comes a-running / Take a run and hide yourself away.”

The glam rock band Sweet made waves among baby boomer listeners with the 1975 song “Fox On The Run”. This glam rock power pop classic remains one of the band’s most famous tunes. Personally, I think this song just sounds like the mid-1970s. “Fox On The Run” by Sweet made it all the way to No. 5 on the Hot 100, No. 2 on the UK Singles chart, and No. 1 on the Australian charts.

Photo by John Rodgers/Redferns