4 Hits From the 1980s That Are So Good, I Can’t Believe the Artists Became One-Hit Wonders

One-hit wonders can come into being for any number of reasons that rarely involve the talent and effort of the musical acts donning that title. Cultural preferences, current events, personal life developments, luck of the draw, fate—whatever the reason, some bands and artists’ entire careers become defined by one hit that made it into the Billboard Top 40.

In the moment, society moves on to the next big thing without giving these one-hit wonders much thought. But in hindsight, these career shifts are easier to find surprising. This is especially true when the one-hit wonders in question seemed to define the mainstream sound so clearly, like these four 1980s hits.

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“99 Luftballons” by Nena

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Nena, a synth-pop band from West Germany, landed their first (and only) Billboard Hot 100 hit with their original version of “99 Luftballoons”. The band released an English version, but it didn’t perform as well. This classic 1983 song showed Nena’s tremendous promise. But by 1987, the band, unable to avoid being lumped in with other one-hit wonders, quietly split up after failing to match the initial success of “99 Luftballoons”.

“(I Just) Died In Your Arms” by Cutting Crew

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Cutting Crew’s 1986 track “(I Just) Died In Your Arms” tonight might seem a bit saccharine and cheesy by today’s standards. But in the 1980s, there was no reason to assume that this English rock band would slowly fade into the background with other one-hit wonders who came before them. “(I Just) Died In Your Arms” is a quintessential power ballad. In hindsight, it would have made perfect sense for them to continue their ascent to the top.

“We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister

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Twisted Sister might be a ubiquitous name in the world of 1980s glam metal, but the fact that they’re remembered most strongly for their 1984 track, “We’re Not Gonna Take It”, means that they’re included in this list of surprising one-hit wonders. Once again, in hindsight, it seemed like there was nothing standing between Twisted Sister and the same kind of rock ‘n’ roll stardom that their colleagues achieved, like fellow New Jersey rockers Bon Jovi.

“Maniac” by Michael Sembello

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Lastly, we have “Maniac” by Michael Sembello. Sembello recorded the song for the soundtrack to the 1983 smash-hit film Flashdance. And for as long as this movie was immensely popular, so, too, was the song. However, by the end of the 1980s, Sembello had already become one of the decade’s one-hit wonders. Despite maintaining a prolific musical career, Sembello never reached the same heights on the charts as he did with the Flashdance hit.

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