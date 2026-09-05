3 Rock Songs From 1987 That Still Make Me Smile Today

The rock music in the latter part of the 1980s will likely always remain revered as one of the best eras in rock music. In fact, some of the most memorable rock songs from all of the decade came out in 1987, including these three rock songs, which still make me smile when I listen to them today.

“The Finer Things” by Steve Winwood

Play video

Steve Winwood’s “The Finer Things” is part of Back In The High Life, his fourth studio album. The song, written by Winwood and Jennings, became a three-week No. 1 hit for Linwood.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Finer Things” is a feel-good tune about celebrating all that is good in life. The chorus says, “The finer things keep shining through / The way my soul gets lost in you / The finer things I feel in me / The golden dance life could be.”

All four songs from Back In The High Life became hit singles for Winwood, including the title track. In 1990, Winwood had his final No. 1 single with “One And Only Man”.

“Tonight, Tonight, Tonight” by Genesis

Play video

The final single from Genesis’s Invisible Touch album is “Tonight, Tonight, Tonight”. The song was written by Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford, all members of Genesis.

The chorus of “Tonight, Tonight, Tonight” says, “Because tonight, tonight, tonight, oh / We’re gonna make it right / Tonight, tonight, tonight.”

“Tonight, Tonight, Tonight” at first listen sounds like an anthem of positivity, and for most people, that meaning holds true. But the song at its core is about someone who is addicted to drugs, trying to get their next hit.

Banks later reveals that the working title of “Tonight, Tonight, Tonight” was “Monkey, Zulu”.

“Heat Of The Night” by Bryan Adams

Play video

Almost all of Bryan Adams’ songs in the 1980s were exceptional, including “Heat Of The Night”. The first single from Into The Fire, Adams and Jim Vallance co-wrote this song together.

“Heat Of The Night” says, “I was caught in the crossfire of a silent scream / Where one man’s nightmare is another man’s dream / Pull the covers up high and pray for the mornin’ light / Cause you’re livin’ alone in the heat of the night.”

Adams actually plays lead guitar on this track, something Valance says happens rarely. “Heat Of The Night” was partly inspired by Orson Welles’ film, The Third Man. “Heat Of The Night” is the most successful single from Into The Fire. It wasn’t until 1990 that Adams returned to the Top 10, with “Young Lust”.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images