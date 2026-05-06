On the Charts 30 Years Ago Today, Shania Twain Scored the Only No. 1 Hit She Didn’t Write Herself

Shania Twain earned just one writing credit on her 1993 self-titled debut album, co-writing the track “God Ain’t Gonna Getcha for That” with songwriter Kent Robbins. After her first LP failed to crack the Top 40 or produce any charting singles, the Canadian singer took a much more active role in songwriting. Throughout her three-decade career as a country-pop crossover star, Twain, now 60, scored seven No. 1 hits. She wrote all of them except “You Win My Love”, which topped the country charts on this day (May 6) in 1996.

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Shania Twain’s Ex-Husband Wrote This One Himself

The fifth single from Shania Twain’s 1995 sophomore album The Woman in Me, “You Win My Love” employs car metaphors to describe a thriving relationship.

Robert “Mutt” Lange, Twain’s producer and then-husband, wrote those lyrics all on his own: I’m lookin’ for a lover / Who can rev his little engine up / He can have a ’55 Chevy / Or a fancy little pick-up truck.

Country Universe’s Kevin John Coyne called the song “deliriously catchy,” remarking that it contained “enough hooks to make ABBA blush.”

“You Win My Love” marked the 1999 CMA Entertainer of the Year’s third No. 1 single, following “Any Man of Mine” and “I’m Outta Here!”

[RELATED: Remember When Shania Twain Released the Biggest Country Pop Album Ever in 1997?]

‘The Woman in Me’ Was Her Breakthrough

Released in February 1995, The Woman in Me catapulted Shania Twain to stardom just two years after the lackluster showing of her debut album nearly cost the “You’re Still the One” singer her record deal.

“I had nothing to lose as far as my career was concerned,” Twain told the Toronto Sun in 2020. “I was just trying to do my best.”

With luck on her side, she reckoned she might sell 3 million copies. Instead, The Woman in Me sold 4 million copies by the end of 1995. Five years later, it was certified 12-times Platinum by the RIAA. Additionally, the Academy of Country Music named The Woman in Me its 1996 Album of the Year.

Twain followed “You Win My Love” with another No. 1 hit, “No One Needs to Know”. In 1997, she cemented her country-pop crossover appeal with her third LP, Come On Over.

Spawning the hit singles “From This Moment On”, “You’re Still the One”, and “That Don’t Impress Me Much”, Come On Over remains the best-selling country album of all time.

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