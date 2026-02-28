4 Modern Country Music Voices Carrying the Torch for Storytelling

Country music loves a good bit of storytelling. While all songs tell a story to a certain extent, country does so in a way that’s completely unique from other genres. This affinity has been a staple of the genre since its inception. From full-on narratives to duets that read like conversations, the four artists below have picked up the mantle for modern-day country storytelling.

Zach John King

Zach John King marries rock ideas with his country roots, delivering a much-needed mix to the modern country scene. Without sacrificing radio-friendly melodies and rhythms, the Georgia native has made a name telling stories with deep emotion.

From stories of heartache and small-town nostalgia, King has a song for every mood. While not as narrative as some of his peers, King’s songwriting paints vivid portraits, perfectly elucidating a story without the need for character work.

Ella Langley

Ella Langley is pretty much everyone’s favorite country songwriter at the moment. The younger generation has all but begged for more of her modern country with a throwback twist. Langley, of course, made her name with a duet alongside Riley Green. The song “You Look Like You Love Me” featured old-fashioned spoken-word storytelling. It doesn’t get much more passing-of-the-torch-y than that.

But Langley’s storytelling knack didn’t end there. The rest of her discography has proven just as enticing for its clearly written, emotionally rich narratives.

Carter Faith

The entirety of Carter Faith’s 2025 record, Cherry Valley, was a storytelling marvel. A concept album, this Faith project was set in a retro daydream. Within that setting, the rising country star was able to tell well-rounded, diverse stories about life, art, and love.

Faith’s voice has strong storytelling capabilities. Like an actor performing a monologue, Faith is able not only to sing her lyrics but also to give them a sense of drama. Though the country scene is full of modern-day storytellers, Faith still manages to stand out.

Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney is the Gen-Z country storyteller. Her songs are conversational and witty, immediately appealing to listeners who like country but lean toward pop songwriting. Like her pop counterparts, Moroney knows the power of a strong hook. Almost all of her songs feature a powerful chorus, strong enough to pull in listeners from other genres.

Moroney doesn’t hide at all in her songwriting. She tells stories of her relationships with keen detail, not really caring if anyone puts the pieces together. It’s an enticing model for an artist and the modern-day answer to what country storytelling looks like.

