Lainey Wilson Releases “Dead End Red Dirt Road” for New Kevin Coster and Morgan Freeman Series ‘The Gray House’

Just in time for the weekend, Amazon released its newest series, The Gray House. Taking a deep dive into the American Civil War, the series will follow a group of fearless women who seek to help enslaved people reach not just safety but freedom. Produced by Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman, the cast included Mary-Louise Parker, Amethyst Davis, and Daisy Head. With all eight episodes available to stream, the soundtrack from the new series was also released and showcased the talents of rising country star Lainey Wilson.

When needing a soundtrack to match the level of grit and emotion in the series, producers turned to Wilson, whose raw country sound perfectly captured the spirit of the story. But it wasn’t just Wilson as the soundtrack featured Shania Twain, Willie Nelson, The War And Treaty, and more. But for Wilson, she brought the series to life with “Dead End Red Dirt Road.”

Written by Wilson, Trannie Anderson, and Paul Thomas Sikes, the song focuses on the power of love and how far certain people are willing to go for those closest to them. Mirroring the themes of courage and sacrifice of The Gray House, the video has already gained high praise from fans.

Full Tracklist For ‘The Gray House’ Released As Fans Deem Lainey Wilson A “Legend”

Looking at what fans had to say about Wilson’s newest track, comments read:

“Another banger for Lainey…joining the ranks of Dolly, Loretta and Tammy. Destined to be a legend.” “I just love Lainey she never disappoints.” “Absolutely amazing lainey love it so much.” “Just another great song from my favorite female country artist. Let’s play it and enjoy over and over.” “What a powerful song, Lainey! I love it and I love you, darlin’! Aloha.”

As for the full tracklist accompanying the highly anticipated series, the entire The Gray House soundtrack includes:

1. The War And Treaty – “Blood In the River” 3. Adrienne Warren – “Unholy Water” 4. Yolanda Adams – “Love Will Rescue Me” 5. The War And Treaty – “If This Day”

6. Scott Stapp – “Red, White, & Blue” 7. Lainey Wilson – “Dead End Red Dirt Road” 8. Larkin Poe – “The Devil’s Boat” 9. Killer Mike Featuring Lena Byrd Miles – “Smiling Eyes (Smiling Faces)” 10. Shainia Twain and Drake Milligan – “I’ll Be Here With You” 11. Willie Nelson – “Heart Of America”

With Costner and Freeman at the helm, and country music bringing the sound, The Gray House is already generating serious buzz. And if early fan reaction is any sign, Wilson’s “Dead End Red Dirt Road” may end up being one of the show’s lasting highlights.

(Photo by Brittany Long/Getty Images)