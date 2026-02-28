Eric Church Brings Stephen Wilson Onstage for Guy Clark, Willie Nelson Tributes

Before he started writing country songs professionally, Stephen Wilson Jr. had to live one. Raised by a single dad in rural Indiana, he took up Golden Gloves boxing as a child to squash his stage fright. As an adult, he left his first band and accepted a position as an R&D scientist at the candy company Mars Inc. There, Wilson worked his way up the corporate ladder. In 2016, he left it all behind in 2016 to write songs for Big Loud. Releasing his 2023 debut album, Søn of Dad, to much acclaim, he has watched his star steadily climb in Nashville. Currently, Stephen Wilson Jr. is among several artists opening for Eric Church on the latter’s Free the Machine tour. On Saturday (Feb. 27) night, the pair joined forces onstage in Texas to honor country music’s past while shining a bright light on its future.

After opening the show at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena, Wilson rejoined Church onstage. First, they performed a duet of “Desperados Waiting For A Train.” Written by Guy Clark and originally recorded by Jerry Jeff Walker, supergroup the Highwaymen took it to No. 15 on the Hot Country Singles chart in 1985. Other artists who have officially recorded the song include David Allan Coe and Rita Coolidge—and soon, we hope, Eric Church and Stephen Wilson Jr.

Next, the pair treated the audience to a stunning performance of “Seven Spanish Angels”, Willie Nelson’s chart-topping 1984 duet with Ray Charles.

i went to see Eric Church at Dicmies Arena in Ft. Worth. he has such amazing concerts! Stephen Wilson Jr opened for him and they collaborated on Seven Spanish Angels. you must find this recording and listen to it. what an incredible song by those 2. i listen to them all the time… — Brad Bryant (@Brad_TX) February 28, 2026

Eric Church Gave Stephen Wilson Jr. This Invaluable Career Advice

Both Eric Church and Stephen Wilson Jr. have been around Nashville awhile. And both have largely insisted on doing things their own way. Although just two years older than Wilson, Church, 48, came to Nashville a bit earlier than the “Gary” crooner, releasing his debut album, Sinners Like Me, in 2006.

Speaking with Taste of Country last November, Wilson, 46, revealed the invaluable career advice the “Springsteen” singer shared with him.

“Slow down and try to enjoy it,” Church told his contemporary.

“Eric Church said some really nice, incredible and encouraging things,” Wilson said. “He’s had such an admirable career that I very much admire.”

