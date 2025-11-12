4 Neil Young Collaborations in Honor of His 80th Birthday, Including Songs by The Monkees, Joni Mitchell, and Elton John

There aren’t enough superlatives to describe the prolific and influential body of work of Neil Young, as the legendary Canadian folk-rock artist celebrates his 80th birthday today (November 12). From his early band the Buffalo Springfield, his collaborations with David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash, and his work with his famous backing group Crazy Horse, to his countless solo projects, Young has made an indelible mark on the music landscape for nearly 60 years.

Throughout his career, Neil has produced a mix of gentle acoustic music and hard-driving rock showcasing his intense guitar assaults. Young’s heavy rock material led to him being labeled the Godfather of Grunge.

During the 1980s, Young famously released a series of albums focused on different genres, including country, rockabilly, electronic music, and the blues. Neil also has directed films and created movie soundtracks.

In addition, Young is known for his political, social, and environmental activism. He’s a co-founder of the Farm Aid organization, which raises funds for independent famers with an annual benefit concert. He also has been involved in developing and promoting innovative technology, including high-res digital audio and clean-running hybrid automobiles.

Young has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, as a solo artist in 1995 and as a member of the Buffalo Springfield in 1997.

Beyond his own musical projects, Neil has lent his talents to recordings by many other famous artists over the years. In honor of his 80th birthday, here are a few interesting guest appearances Neil has made that you may not have been aware of:

“As We Go Along” – The Monkees (1968)

Young was tapped as a session guitarist for a few songs by The Monkees during the late 1960s. Among these tunes is “As We Go Along,” a melodic folk-pop gem that appeared on the soundtrack of the 1968 Monkees film Head.

Sung by Micky Dolenz, The acoustic guitar-driven song was co-written by Carole King and lyricist Toni Stern. Neil is one of a number of noteworthy guitarist on the tracks, along with Danny Kortchmar, Ry Cooder, and King.

“Furry Sings the Blues” – Joni Mitchell (1976)

Young’s friendship with fellow Canadian Joni Mitchell dates back to 1965, when the two singer/songwriters met at a folk club in Winnipeg.

When Mitchell was recording her acclaimed 1976 album Hejira, she called on Young to add some of his trademark harmonica licks to her song “Furry Sings the Blues.” Neil’s harp playing is prominent throughout the track.

“Furry Sings the Blues” was inspired by a meeting Joni had with Memphis blues musician Furry Lewis. Lewis famously got upset with Mitchell because she didn’t compensate him monetarily for using his name in the song.

“Sweet Old World” – Emmylou Harris (1995)

Emmylou Harris’ acclaimed 1995 album Wrecking Ball was named after and features a cover of a 1989 Young song. Neil contributed harmony vocals to Emmylou’s version of his tune.

In addition, the album includes a cover of Lucinda Williams’ 1992 country-folk ballad “Sweet Old World.” Young also sang harmony on this track, and played harmonica as well.

You can check out a video featuring behind-the-scenes footage of Young and Harris recording “Sweet Old World” on YouTube.

In 1999, Harris and Young backed Williams on a live version of “Sweet Old World” at that year’s Bridge School Benefit Concert.

“Gone to Shiloh” – Elton John and Leon Russell (2010)

Elton John teamed up with one of his musical heroes, Leon Russell, for the collaborative album The Union, which was released in 2010. Young appears on a song called “Gone to Shiloh,” a melancholy Civil War-themed tune co-written by Elton and Bernie Taupin.

Neil sings soaring harmonies on the choruses of the song, and lead on the second verse.

Young also joined John and Russell to perform “Gone to Shiloh” live at the 2010 Bridge School Benefit Concert.

