Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum Central Texas Flood Relief Efforts Move Into Next Phase

In addition to their careers as award-winning country musicians, both Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum are proud Texans. Lambert hails from Lindale in East Texas, whereas McCollum was reared in Conroe, near Houston. So when their home state experienced devastating flooding this past summer, neither artist hesitated to step up. After raising more than $8 million for flooding relief, the still-reeling Central Texas communities are about to see some of those funds.

Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum Raised More Than $8.5 Million

Back in August, Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum hosted the star-studded Band Together Texas benefit concert at the Moody Center in Austin. Fellow Texans Wade Bowen, Lyle Lovett, Dylan Gossett, Lukas Nelson, Pat Green, Ronnie Dunn, and Cody Johnson all lent their talents to the cause. Although from Macon, Georgia, Jason Aldean also stopped by.

According to a Nov. 12 news release, the more than $8.5 million will reach communities in Travis, Williamson, Burnet, Kerr, Concho, and Tom Green counties.

“These funds are more than numbers—they’re lifelines for families still recovering from this year’s floods,” Miranda Lambert said in a statement. “We worked closely with state officials and local partners to identify where the need is greatest and ensure that every dollar supports meaningful recovery.”

The Central Texas Community Foundation will receive $8 million, including $1 million specifically earmarked for the Concho County Community Foundation. Meanwhile, the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country will receive more than $650,000, with resources designated to Habitat for Humanity’s “Home for the Holidays” initiative.

“It has been amazing to see Texans, and even folks outside of Texas, come together in such a huge way,” McCollum said. “The money raised will go a long way in helping our home recover.”

Nearly 140 People Died in Central Texas Floods

During the July 4 weekend, heavy rainfall across Central Texas caused the Guadalupe River to rise nearly 30 feet in 45 minutes, leading to disastrous flooding across the region.

At least 135 people died, including 27 children and counselors at Camp Mystic, a Christian girls’ summer camp in Kerr County.

Following the Band Together Texas benefit, Miranda Lambert wrote on social media, “I have no words for how moving last night was. So many friends showing up for our home state we love so dearly. Thank you to everyone who donated time, talent, money, love and energy into making this night one of healing and fellowship. And thank you to everyone who came to the show or tuned in.”

