Neil Young Releasing Expanded 50th Anniversary Reissue of His Acclaimed 1975 Album ‘Tonight’s the Night’

Neil Young’s acclaimed seventh solo studio album, Tonight’s the Night, was released in June 1975. The record was made as attribute to founding Crazy Horse guitarist Danny Whitten and Neil’s friend and roadie Bruce Berry, who died of drug overdoses, respectively, in December 1972 and June 1973.

Young has just announced plans to release an expanded 50th anniversary edition of Tonight’s the Night on Friday, November 28. The album will include six bonus tracks, as well as a previously unreleased version of the tune “Lookout Joe.”

The deluxe, limited-edition Tonight’s the Night reissue will be available on CD, as a two-LP vinyl set, and digitally. The two-LP set can be purchased on standard black vinyl or clear vinyl, with the latter version available exclusively at Young’s Greedy Hand Store and independent record shops. The cover art for the reissue has been “creatively reimagined.”

More About Tonight’s the Night

Most of Tonight’s the Night was recorded in August and September 1973 at S.I.R. studio in Hollywood, California. Young was accompanied at these sessions by Nils Lofgren on guitar or piano, Ben Keith on pedal-steel guitar and Crazy Horse’s rhythm section—bassist Billy Talbot and drummer Ralph Molina.

The song “Come On Baby Let’s Go Downtown” was recorded live with Crazy Horse in March 1970 at the Fillmore East in New York City. The tune was co-written by Young and Whitten, and featured Danny on vocals and guitar.

Two other songs, “Borrowed Tune” and “Lookout Joe,” were recorded in December 1973 at Young’s Broken Arrow Ranch near Redwood City, California. “Borrowed Tune,” which was inspired by The Rolling Stones’ “Lady Jane,” features Neil solo on vocals, piano and guitar. Young recorded “Lookout Joe” with his backing band The Stray Gators—Keith on pedal steel, Jack Nitzsche on piano, Tim Drummond on bass, and Kenny Buttrey on drums.

Tonight’s the Night peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard 200. The album featured no singles, although it includes such standout tunes as the title track, “Mellow My Mind,” and “Roll Another Number (for the Road).”

Rolling Stone’s most recent list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time ranked Tonight’s the Night at No. 302.

About the 50th Anniversary Reissue’s Bonus Tracks

For 50th anniversary edition of Tonight’s the Night, which can be pre-ordered now, Young decided to replace the originally released version of “Lookout Joe” with an unreleased version recorded during the original album sessions at S.I.R. studios. The recording has been made available as an advance track from the reissue at Young’s official YouTube channel.

The six aforementioned bonus tunes include two previously unreleased tracks. One is a version of “Walk On,” a song that appeared on Neil’s 1974 album On the Beach, and the other is an alternate take of “Tonight’s the Night.”

Three of the bonus tracks—“Everybody’s Alone”, “Raised on Robbery,” and “Speakin’ Out Jam” —were included on the Neil Young Archives Vol. II box set. “Raised on Robbery” is a song written by and featuring Joni Mitchell. Mitchell’s own version of the tune was featured on her hit 1974 album Court and Spark.

The sixth bonus track is a version of the Young rarity “Wonderin’” that’s only been available to stream via the Neil Young Archives website.

None of the bonus tracks were previously issued on vinyl.

Young Upcoming Performance Plans

Young wrapped up a tour with his current backing group The Chrome Hearts in September. His most recent performance took place at the 2025 Farm Aid benefit concert in Minneapolis on September 20.

Neil only has one confirmed upcoming show. He and The Chrome Hearts will be headlining the 2025 Harvest Moon: A Gathering benefit concert this Saturday, October 25, at The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes, California. The event also will include performances by Beck and Lana Del Rey.

All funds raised by the show will benefit The Painted Turtle and The Bridge School. The Painted Turtle is a non-profit that offers a traditional camp experience to children with serious medical conditions free of charge. The Bridge School, which Young co-founded with his late ex-wife Pegi, provides free education to children and young people with severe speech and physical impediments.

Tonight’s the Night (50th Anniversary) Track List:

“Tonight’s the Night” “Speakin’ Out” “World on a String” “Borrowed Tune” “Come On Baby Let’s Go Downtown” “Mellow My Mind” “Roll Another Number (for the Road)” “Albuquerque” “New Mama” “Lookout Joe” (Unreleased 1973 Version) “Tired Eyes “Tonight’s the Night (Part II)”

Bonus Tracks

“Walk On” “Wonderin’” “Everybody’s Alone” “Raised on Robbery” – featuring Joni Mitchell] “Speakin’ Out Jam” “Tonight’s the Night” (Take 3)

