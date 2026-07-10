4 No. 1 Hits From the 1980s That Prove the Right Bass Line Can Make or Break a Song

For all the flak that bassists get when it comes to band jokes, they’re one of the most crucial parts of a band. The right bass part can completely transform a song from a snoozer into a groover, and the difference can be as small as a syncopated note here or a tiny fill there. If not for the bass lines, these No. 1 hits from the 1980s might not have taken the world by storm when they came out.

Fortunately for these bands, they had Roger Waters, John Deacon, John Siegler, and Louis Johnson deep in the pocket, holding down the rhythm and turning these songs into timeless classics.

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“Another Brick In The Wall, pt. 2” by Pink Floyd

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The magic behind Pink Floyd’s music was never in its technical complexity but in the feel. Both David Gilmour and Roger Waters knew how to tailor their guitar parts to the song, not necessarily their ability levels. This restraint and creativity helped form some of the most iconic rock songs of all time, and “Another Brick In The Wall, Pt. 2” is no exception. The disco-esque rhythm of this classic Pink Floyd track is carried along by Waters’ bass line, never wavering, always grooving.

“I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)” by Daryl Hall & John Oates

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Daryl Hall and John Oates knew the importance of a solid rhythm section as an R&B outfit, and “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)” features some of the best low-end moments in their catalogue. With plenty of synthesizers to round out the top of the sonic spectrum, bassist John Siegler helped turn this 1980s No. 1 hit into a groove that would surpass trends and fads, making this song an enduring favorite. And of course, Charles DeChant does plenty of heavy lifting on the saxophone.

“Another One Bites The Dust” by Queen

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Queen bassist John Deacon wrote “Another One Bites The Dust”, so it’s no surprise that this particular track is driven forward by the low end. This song is another fantastic example of a bass part not requiring technical complexity to be effective. Deacon’s part is accessible to most bassists, proving that it’s not how many notes you play that’s important. It’s how you play them. And considering this 1980 track topping charts around the world for weeks on end, we think it’s safe to say that Deacon played those notes just right.

“Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson

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We’ll close out this list of No. 1 hits from the 1980s with iconic bass lines with arguably one of the most iconic bass lines of all time, “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson. Most people only need to hear a few seconds of the riff before they imagine the synthesizer stabs coming in. There’s a little bit of disco, a bit of funk, and hints of rock ‘n’ roll. Unsurprisingly, it was a massive success worldwide, hitting the Top 10 from the Americas to Europe to Oceania.

Photo by Adam Ritchie/Redferns