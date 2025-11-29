4 Nostalgic Country Songs From 1997 That Make Us Long for a Simpler Time

The year 1997 was 28 years ago, but in some ways it seems like a lifetime away from 2025. These four nostalgic country music songs from 1997 make us long for a simpler time, 28 years later.

“Carrying Your Love With Me” by George Strait

George Strait’s “Carrying Your Love With Me” is the title track of his 17th studio album. Written by Steve Bogard and Jeff Stevens, “Carrying Your Love With Me” is a sweet love song about a couple who maintain a strong relationship, even while they are apart.

“Carrying Your Love With Me” says, “‘Cause I’m carrying your love with me / West Virginia down to Tennessee / I’ll be moving with the good Lord’s speed / Carrying your love with me / It’s my strength for holding on / Every minute that I have to be gone / I’ll have everything I ever need / Carrying your love with me.”

Of all of the numerous No. 1 singles by the King of Country Music, “Carrying Your Love With Me” is one of his most successful tunes, staying at the top of the charts for four weeks. But before it became a hit for Strait, it was first pitched to Tim McGraw. When he found out Strait also wanted it, McGraw passed on the song, a decision he later regretted.

“That’s one of the ones I hate missing out on because it’s one of my favorite George Strait songs,” McGraw says on Tracy Lawrence’s TL’s Roadhouse podcast.

“Sittin’ On Go” by Bryan White

Bryan White includes “Sittin’ On Go” on his sophomore Between Now And Forever record. Written by Rick Bowles and Josh Leo, the catchy tune is about the thrill of a new relationship.

“Sittin’ On Go” says, “Ooh, whenever you’re ready / I could be yours in a second or so / Ooh, baby come and get me / My heart’s sitting on go / Ooh, it’s off to the races / All you’ve gotta do is let me know / Ooh, I’m ready and waiting / My heart’s sitting on go.”

“Sittin’ On Go” is White’s final No. 1 hit at country radio.

“I’d Rather Ride Around With You” by Reba McEntire

One of Reba McEntire’s best feel-good tracks is “I’d Rather Ride Around With You”. Tim Nichols and Mark D. Sanders wrote this song, which is an uptempo song on McEntire’s What If It’s You record. The song is about a woman who skips a wedding she’s a bridesmaid in, to ride around with her boyfriend instead.

The lyric says, “So what are we doin’ with the windows rolled down / Twenty-five passionate miles from town / Oh I love her like a sister baby but to tell you the truth / I’d rather ride around with you.”

“How Your Love Makes Me Feel” by Diamond Rio

Trey Bruce and Max T. Barnes are the writers of Diamond Rio’s “How Your Love Makes Me Feel”. A No. 1 hit from the band’s Greatest Hits album, also out in 1997, the sweet country music song is a celebration of the joys of being in love.

“It’s like just before dark / Jump in the car,” the song says. “Buy an ice cream / And see how far we can drive before it melts kind of feelin’ / There’s a cow in the road / And you swerve to the left / Fate skips a beat and it scares you to death. And you laugh until you cry / That’s how your love makes me feel inside.”

