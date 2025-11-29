4 Nostalgic Pop Bangers From 1975 That Made It to Every Record Player That Year

Who doesn’t love some amazing pop bangers from the mid-70s, particularly 1975? Choosing entries for such a short list was hard, considering how many chart-topping gems hit the airwaves that year. But if you were young in the mid-70s, I bet you listened to the following four tracks on vinyl, on repeat. Let’s dive into some nostalgia, shall we?

“Get Dancin’” by Disco-Tex and The Sex-O-Lettes

This disco pop tune technically came out in late 1974. However, it really climbed the charts in 1975, so I’ll include it on our list of pop bangers from that year. Plenty of disco tunes climbed the charts in the mid-1970s, but something about this uplifting song about dancing your troubles away resonated with listeners in a big way.

“Get Dancin’” by Disco-Tex and The Sex-O-Lettes made it all the way to No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1975 and topped the US Disco chart, too.

“Please Mr. Please” by Olivia Newton-John

How about a little bit of country-pop from one of the music industry’s most beloved darlings of the 1970s? “Please Mr. Please” by Olivia Newton-John was released in 1975 and was a fast hit for Newton-John that year.

“Please Mr. Please” by Olivia Newton-John topped quite a few charts upon its release, including the Canadian country and adult contemporary charts and the US Easy Listening chart. The single also made it to No. 3 on the Hot 100.

“I’m Not In Love” by 10cc

Any time I get the chance to write about this stunning progressive pop song, I’ll take it. Luckily, my favorite song of the 1970s came out in 1975 and is perfectly appropriate for our list of pop bangers. “I’m Not In Love” by 10cc is a unique piece of work that utilizes unique recording tricks to layer harmonizing vocals throughout the song, giving it a particularly dreamy effect.

“I’m Not In Love” by 10cc peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and did similarly well globally.

“Lovin’ You” by Minnie Riperton

Like “Get Dancin’”, “Lovin’ You” by Minnie Riperton dropped in late 1974 but became a massive hit in 1975, earning it a spot on our list of pop bangers. This song would be the incomparable Riperton’s only major hit, and I still just don’t think that’s fair. She was on another level.

“Lovin’ You” topped the Hot 100 chart back in the day and also reached the Top 10 around the world.

Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images