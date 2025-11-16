4 Nostalgic Pop Bangers From 1972 That Made It to Every Record Player That Year

If you were a fan of pop music in the early 1970s, chances are you listened to the following four nostalgic pop tunes from 1972 on repeat. If not, these are certainly some great songs worth revisiting to get a taste for that era. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Sealed With A Kiss” by Bobby Vinton

While Bobby Vinton’s rendition of “Sealed With A Kiss” is one of several covers of a Four Voices tune from 1960, his stands out for its success on the charts. Vinton’s pop hit made it all the way to No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and also did quite well on the Adult Contemporary chart. The arrangement was put together by Vinton himself, with some added percussion that gave it a more modern (well, modern for 1972) feel. The success of the song led to an album of the same name, which was also quite successful.

“The Happiest Girl In The Whole U.S.A.” by Donna Fargo

How about a little bit of country pop? Donna Fargo’s hit, “The Happiest Girl In The Whole U.S.A.”, was all the rage in 1972. This song, which quickly became Fargo’s signature, topped the Hot Country Singles chart in the US and made it all the way to No. 11 on the Hot 100. This jam has been covered quite a few times through the years by everyone from Tammy Wynette to Nancy Sinatra. Lana Del Rey even performed the song way back in 2012.

“Puppy Love” by Donny Osmond

It’s only natural that a pop song from Donny Osmond would make it to our list of nostalgic pop songs from 1972. Released early that year, Osmond’s take on a Paul Anka classic from 1960 was major chart fodder. “Puppy Love” peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 in 1972. It also topped the Canadian RPM Singles chart and UK Singles chart, among others.

Fun fact: A radio DJ played Osmond’s version for 90 minutes straight in LA in 1972, leading to numerous angry phone calls and even the police showing up.

“Go All The Way” by Raspberries

This nostalgic power pop song from 1972 is honestly still fun to listen to today. Talk about aging well! This jam from The Raspberries made it to the Top 5 on many US charts. It hit No. 5 on the Hot 100 and No. 4 on the Cash Box Top 100. The song also did quite well in Canada and Australia. Like many of the songs on this list, “Go All The Way” has been covered many times through the years.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns