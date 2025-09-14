4 Nostalgic Songs From 1974 That Will Never Get Old

Ready to get transported back to the mid-1970s? That whole time period was really a renaissance for rock, pop, disco, and several other genres we all know and love today. Let’s take a look at just a handful of nostalgic songs from 1974, specifically, that will absolutely never get old!

How about a little bit of folk rock goodness from Gordon Lightfoot? “Sundown” was released in March of 1974 and served as the title track to Lightfoot’s album released that year. “Sundown” was a quick No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it also did quite well on the easy listening and country charts. Shockingly, “Sundown” is Lightfoot’s only song to hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, though I can see why that song was so popular. It’s a gorgeous little country rock tune, and one that has stood the test of time.

“Annie’s Song” by John Denver

This is definitely one of the most nostalgic songs of 1974. John Denver really dominated the early-to-mid 1970s country and folk scene, and one song of note is the 1974 country release, “Annie’s Song”. While nothing is more enduring than “Country Roads, Take Me Home”, “Annie’s Song” comes in at a close second. This standout release from Back Home Again was Denver’s second No. 1 hit in the States, and also became Denver’s only major hit in the UK. It’s a sweet ode to Denver’s then-wife, Annie Martell, and he apparently wrote it in just a few minutes while sitting on a ski lift.

“Bennie And The Jets” by Elton John

Warning: This song will get stuck in your head immediately after listening to it. “Bennie And The Jets” might just be Elton John’s catchiest earworm of his career. I’m not shocked that it was a smash hit upon its release in February 1974. You might remember John performing this one live at Live Aid.

“Come And Get Your Love” by Redbone

Redbone, in my opinion, is one of the most underrated 1970s rock bands out there. “Come And Get Your Love” has absolutely stood the test of time. It is by far one of the most nostalgic songs of 1974. And if you weren’t around that year, you might remember this song from its inclusion in the classic rock-studded soundtrack for the 2014 film Guardians Of The Galaxy.

