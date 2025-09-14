On This Day in 1946, Ernest Tubb Convinced Hank Williams to Audition for the Grand Ole Opry—Only To Be Rejected

Hank Williams wasn’t accepted into the Grand Ole Opry after his first audition. On Sept. 14, 1946, the now-iconic country star auditioned for the Grand Ole Opry.

He did so at the behest of Ernest Tubb. Known as the Texas Troubadour, Tubb was a honky tonk style musician with hit songs including “Walking the Floor Over You”.

After Williams’ first Opry audition, the famed institution passed on him. Shortly thereafter, though, Williams nabbed a six-song contract with Acuff-Rose Music.

Despite his initial Opry failure, during the next few years, Williams experienced much career success. That all culminated in 1949 with the release of his song, “Lovesick Blues”. The track topped the country chart, and managed to stay in the Top 15 of the ranking for 10 months.

Just months after the song was released, Williams made his long-awaited Opry debut. He performed his hit song on the Opry stage. It went over so well with the audience that Williams wound up performing six encores.

Hank Williams Was Fired from the Grand Ole Opry

Though he had an impressive debut, Williams’ time at the Opry was short-lived. In the years that followed, Williams missed several scheduled shows at the Opry. He also got divorced from his first wife, Audrey Williams, struggled with alcohol, and lost a major MGM movie contract.

Jim Denny, the then-Grand Ole Opry manager, finally had enough in August 1952. Two days after Williams missed another performance, Denny decided to fire the singer from the Opry.

Rolling Stone reported that the Opry’s ban was meant to serve as a “wake-up call” to Williams that would inspire him to change his behavior. That unfortunetely never happened, though, as Williams died just months later, on New Year’s Day 1953.

Williams’ grandson, Hank Williams III, tried to get his grandpa reinstated into the Opry in 2003. His online petition didn’t sway the Opry, though. As such, Williams has remained a former member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Dan Rogers, the vice president and executive producer of the Grand Ole Opry, explained the institution’s decision in a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone.

“Hank Williams will always be a treasured past member of the Grand Ole Opry,” he said. “The Grand Ole Opry is made of living, breathing artists who can contribute to the show, and to whom the Opry can give back.”

Rogers added, “There is not a single Opry night that happens where his influence isn’t felt. And there are many, many, many Opry shows where his music is sung.”

Photo by Getty Images