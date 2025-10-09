4 Nostalgic Songs That Are Still Tucked Away in Every 60s Kids’ Subconscious

In need of a few nostalgic songs from the 60s to really transport yourself back to a simpler (and arguably better) time for music? The following four songs are great additions to any 60s essential playlist, and I think these songs are particularly nostalgic for anyone who was a kid during the Summer of Love. Let’s take a look!

“Sunshine Superman” by Donovan

Remember this psychedelic pop hit from Donovan? Released in 1966, “Sunshine Superman” topped the Billboard Hot 100 in the US, and it’s surprisingly Donovan’s only single to do so. The song was also a massive hit in the UK, even though its release there was unfortunately delayed. Some claim that this might just be the first psychedelic rock song to hit the airwaves. Whether or not you agree with that, you’ll probably agree that this is a really solid example of early psychedelia.

“Incense and Peppermints” by Strawberry Alarm Clock

I’ll find any excuse to write about this song. It’s just so good! And if you had the privilege of listening to “Incense and Peppermints” by Strawberry Alarm Clock as a youngin’, you’ll remember it right away. That sweet psychedelic opening, those harmonizing vocals, that almost dissonant melody… It’s a uniquely 60s treat that just can’t be replicated.

“Windy” by The Association

This psychedelic sunshine pop song hit the airwaves during the Summer of Love in 1967. “Windy” by The Association was an almost immediate hit for the group, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart. If you were a kid that year, you probably heard this song on the radio constantly.

Fun fact: The process of recording the gorgeous vocals on this song was actually a nightmare for the band. Sessions started in the afternoon through the early morning, and The Association immediately jumped on a flight to perform in Virginia afterwards. The band was totally exhausted, so producer Bones Howe had to gather everybody, including the song’s writer, Ruthann Friedman, to record the final portion of the vocal track.

“White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane

I couldn’t leave this song off this list of nostalgic 60s songs. Few songs capture the vibe of the decade quite like “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane. Released in 1967, this song became a No. 8 success on the Hot 100. Today, this acid rock classic is still considered one of the greatest songs of the 1960s, if not of all time.

