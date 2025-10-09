4 Rock Songs That Got New Life on Country Radio in the 2000s

Few, if any, artists think when they release a rock song that it will become a hit on country radio as well. But several known rock stars have found some success on country radio. And we found four rock songs that got new life at country radio in the 2000s, specifically.

“Fast Car” by Luke Combs

When Tracy Chapman released “Fast Car” as her debut single in 1988, she could never have predicted that she would make history in country music 35 years later, thanks to Luke Combs. Combs released it as a single on his 2023 Gettin’ Old album, taking it all the way to No. 1.

Combs loved the song as a child, which is why he released it as an adult.

“[It’s] my first favorite song probably ever. I remember listening to that song with my dad in his truck when I was probably four years old,” Combs says. “He had a cassette, a tape of it, and we had this old brown camper top F-150.”

Combs’ version earned Chapman a CMA Award for Song of the Year, making her the first Black woman to win a trophy in that category.

“Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker

When Darius Rucker launched his solo country music career, he hoped to have a few hits at country radio. But it’s likely that “Wagon Wheel,” which he released in 2013 with Lady A, exceeded even his expectations. The song, on his True Believers record, remains one of the biggest hits of his career.

The version of “Wagon Wheel” that Rucker sings is written by Bob Dylan and Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor. Dylan first recorded his version of the song in 1973, with Old Crow Medicine Show’s Secor adding another verse and releasing it in 2004.

“Somebody had played ‘Wagon Wheel’ for me years ago,” Rucker tells The Boot. “It was one of those things that I didn’t really get.”

But when the faculty band at his daughter’s high school talent show played “Wagon Wheel,” suddenly it all made sense to Rucker.

“I go, ‘I’ve got to cut this song,’” he remembers. “I’m serious. This all happened in three-and-a-half minutes, four minutes, while they’re playing the song.”

“Landslide” by The Chicks

Before The Chicks released “Landslide” in 2002, Fleetwood Mac had a big hit with it in 1975. Written by Stevie Nicks, the song got new life decades later, on The Chicks’ Home album, becoming a Top 5 single for them.

Fortunately, Nicks approves of The Chicks’ version of her song.

“It’s really quite an amazing metamorphosis for this song from generation to generation to generation and I’m so proud to be a part of it,” Nicks tells CMT.

“Bottle Rockets” by Scotty McCreery and Hootie & the Blowfish

Scotty McCreery just celebrated his seventh No. 1 single with “Bottle Rockets,” a song he sings with Hootie & the Blowfish. While “Bottle Rockets” is a new song, the track also features Hootie & the Blowfish singing their debut single, “Hold My Hand.”

“We started strumming the tune that would eventually become ‘Bottle Rockets’. And at the end of the makeshift chorus we had at that point, Frank [Rogers] went into ‘Hold My Hand’,” McCreery tells Billboard. “It fit like a glove. Everyone was laughing and high-fiving because we knew we were on to something. The song really just spilled out from there.”

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy