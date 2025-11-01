4 of Carly Pearce’s Best Album Cuts That Could Have Been Singles

Carly Pearce is known for recording only great songs. Pearce, who is currently working on her fifth studio album, has so many great songs on her records, songs that never made it as a single, even though they are really good. We found four Carly Pearce album cuts that could have been singles.

“Diamondback”

“Diamondback”, written by Kelsea Ballerini, Shane McAnally, and Tofer Brown, is on Carly Pearce’s 2021 29: Written In Stone album. The song kicks off the record, which is her chronicling of her split from Michael Ray. Although 29: Written in Stone has plenty of heartbreak songs, the project begins with this fiery track, about not messing with a woman scorned.

“Diamondback” says in part, “Keep the house, keep the truck / Go downtown, get too drunk / Kiss a one-night stand with a butterfly on her back / Take the bed where you used to lie / Keep the friends I never liked / And the happy ever after welcome mat / But you ain’t gonna get this diamond back.”

“I think it was the last song I wrote for this project,” Pearce tells People. “You try to do the right thing and you try to stay quiet, and I just stopped caring in that moment. I went, ‘Hmm … I gotta go there’ — and I did.”

“Woman To Woman”

“Woman To Woman” is on Carly Pearce’s latest Hummingbird album. Pearce wrote the feisty track with Lauren Hungate and Tofer Brown. The song is a classic warning tale, one that Pearce expertly delivers.

In “Woman To Woman”, Carly Pearce sings, “Woman to woman, he’s a one trick show / He’ll knock you down like a domino / You ain’t his first rodeo, if you’re stupid you’ll be next / It’s a love ’em and leave ’em ripple effect.”

“If My Name Was Whiskey”

“If My Name Was Whiskey” remains a fan favorite of Carly Pearce’s fans, even though it was never an official single on the radio. Pearce penned the song with Shane McAnally and Busbee for her freshman album Every Little Thing.

“If My Name Was Whiskey” is about a woman who is in love with a man who keeps choosing a night out drinking over her. The song includes poignant lyrics like, “Maybe if I was a neon light / I’d lead your car right back to my door / Maybe if I was a jukebox needle / Dropping on a drinking song / Then you’d want one more / If my name was whiskey / Maybe right now you’d miss me.”

“You Kissed Me First”

“You Kissed Me First” is on Carly Pearce’s eponymous sophomore album. The record came out in 2020, right before the world shut down. It was also largely inspired by her relationship with Ray, which is why she pivoted to 29: Written In Stone soon after Carly Pearce was released.

Inspiration aside, the record has plenty of great songs, including “You Kissed Me First”. The song is written by Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey, and Gordie Sampson. The feel-good track says, “You were the one that got me a drink / Champagne glass full of sunset pink / You asked me to dance, asked my name / Then you paid the bar band to play / One more slow song before last call / Then you leaned in so it ain’t my fault / If I wake up in your t-shirt / Just remember, you kissed me first.”

Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Stagecoach