3 Country Hits You Didn’t Know Steve Wariner Wrote For Other Artists

Since he first broke into the country music mainstream in the early 1980s, Steve Wariner has evolved into one of the genre’s most accomplished artists. The gifted vocalist and musician has taken ten singles all the way to No. 1 and collaborated with fellow hitmakers like Glen Campbell and Garth Brooks.

Wariner has been a constant creative force in country music thanks to his heartfelt vocal performances and relatable lyrics. Most know him best for hits like “I’m Already Taken” or “Holes in the Floor of Heaven,” which he co-wrote. But the longtime Grand Ole Opry member has also crafted chart-topping songs for other major artists, including these three unforgettable tracks.

1. “Where the Blacktop Ends”

Warner teamed up with fellow acclaimed songwriter Allen Shamblin to pen this upbeat, foot-stomping hit for Keith Urban. “Where the Blacktop Ends,” the final single from his self-titled sophomore album, kept the rapid momentum of Urban’s career going. The track peaked at No. 3 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart and became one of the genre’s most-played tracks of 2001.

2. “One Small Miracle”

Bryan White, one of country music’s best new acts of the 1990s, sent this heartbreaking ballad to country radio in late 1997. Penned by Steve Wariner and country legend Bill Anderson, “One Small Miracle” became a Top 20 hit and a shining example of the pair’s magical and long-running co-writing relationship.

3. “Nothin’ But the Taillights”

The result of another close creative bond, “Nothin’ But the Taillights” was a career-altering hit for Clint Black in 1998. The song, which also served as the title track for Black’s stellar seventh album, quickly shot to No. 1. More importantly, the track would become the first of many successful co-writes between Wariner and Black, marking the start of a close friendship and creative bond.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame