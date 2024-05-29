4 of the Best ‘America’s Got Talent’ Singers That Ever Auditioned

America’s Got Talent has run for a whopping 18 seasons and isn’t stopping anytime soon. Countless acts have graced the stage and wowed audiences with talents that run from performing music to performing wild stunts to delivering magical moments. There have been quite a few vocally gifted individuals on the show as well. Let’s dive into just a few of the best America’s Got Talent singers who ever auditioned.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. Ben Waites

Now this is one of the best singers to ever audition for America’s Got Talent! Ben Waites moved the show’s judges to tears with his stunning performance of “True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper. In fact, judge Sofia Vergara was particularly weepy over the performance.

2. Connor Johnson

Connor Johnson is without a doubt a talented singer. However, during his audition, he was stopped by judge Simon Cowell because he believed his choice of song was too “boring” for the audition. The audience booed him pretty quickly and it was clear they were loving what Johnson was doing. Regardless, he returned with a second song and blew the audience (and the judges) out of the water. He’s a pretty talented guitar player, too.

3. Kristen Cruz

19-year-old Texas native Kristen Cruz seemed unassuming when she walked onto the America’s Got Talent stage. After saying that she wanted to inspire her listeners, she performed a cover of “I See Red” by Everybody Loves An Outlaw. She absolutely blew the minds of the audience and judges with her surprisingly powerful, gritty voice and intense energy.

4. Emanne Beasha

Pint-sized Emanne Beasha surprised the judges with her first audition and landed herself a spot on the show with another performance. For this audition, she performed an absolutely gut-wrenching operatic rendition of “Caruso” by Lucio Dalla. The performance earned her an emotional Golden Buzzer moment. And she went on to win her season. Now that’s talent!

Photo courtesy of Emanne Beasha’s official Facebook page

