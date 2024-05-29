Reyna Roberts is Featured on Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter,’ Performed with Luke Combs, and May Be the Next ‘America’s Got Talent’ Country Star

“I’m a nerd,” said Nashville-based singer and songwriter Reyna Roberts, describing her original song “Raise Right,” while auditioning on the season 19 premiere of America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, May 28. “I love ‘Star Wars,’ “Doctor Who,’ and ‘Star Trek,’ and all those things. I was watching a ‘Star Wars’ movie and was like ‘This character was not raised right,’ and said ‘Wait, that’s a great title.’ Let me use that and make it about my life.”



The 26-year-old Alaska-born, Alabama-raised country artist explained why she came to AGT. “My dream has always been to be a superstar,” she said. “I want to create music that outlives me and hopefully inspires other people, and I feel like this is the moment that’s going to become reality for me.”



At your worst, be on your best / Do unto others like the good Lord says sings Roberts in her country-rock song, about treating others with respect—Say what you mean, mean what you say / Take your secrets to the grave / I grew up that way, and I wouldn’t change one damn thing.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: American Songwriter 2023 Interview with Reyna Roberts]

Lady in Red

Dressed in head-to-toe red leather outfit, matching hair, and topped in a white cowboy hat, Roberts belted through her song, which she released as a single in 2021. “That original didn’t ring to me,” said judge Howie Mandell, after Roberts performance. “But that’s ok, it’s all very subjective. It didn’t hook me.”



Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara had an opposite reactions to the country singer. “I liked the song,” said Klum. “You have an amazing voice. I love when you really belted out. I love when you hold the note. I also love this look that you’re serving.”



Vergara added, “I think the band was great. I think the song was great. I think her voice was great. You’re such a complete artist and you look beautiful—gorgeous girl.”



“I always think the sign of a great artist is when they bring a great band, and you’ve got a great band,” said Simon Cowell. I think you know exactly where you’re going. I’m so thrilled, beyond thrilled, that you came on the show—you have no idea,” said Cowell, who gave Roberts he first “yes.”



Following the release of Roberts’ 2020 single “Stompin’ Grounds,” “Raised Right” was a song she wrote describing her two personas. “We all have different sides of ourselves,” said Roberts of the song. ”I know my inner self is a little more wild, and that’s the Reyna you see onstage. The Reyna my family and friends know is the one that was ‘Raised Right.’”

American’s Got Talent “Auditions 1” Episode 1901, Pictured: Reyna Roberts (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Beyoncé’ and a ‘Bad Birl Bible’

By 2014, Roberts recorded the song “Lying to Myself,” followed by her 2016 EP, The Beginning,” and a tour opening for the Plain White T’s. In 2020, Mickey Guyton posted a video of Roberts covering of Carrie Underwood‘s 2018 song “Drinking Alone.”



A year later, Roberts was added to the CMT’ Next Women in Country 2021 and joined Luke Combs and Robert Randolph for a performance of Charley Pride‘s 1971 song “Kiss an Angel Good Morning” CMT Giants: Charley Pride. She also toured with Jamey Johnson and was featured on Beyoncé‘s 2024 album Cowboy Carter, on her rendition of The Beatles‘ 1968 classic, titled “Blackbiird” and “Tyrant.”



After several years of releasing singles, Roberts released her debut album Bad Girl Bible, Vol. 1 in 2023. “This album is the truest reflection of my sound as an artist,” said Roberts on her official website. “Even though you hear some country-trap and country-pop early on, you feel like you’re on the run with me, and my sound becomes more outlaw country the darker the journey becomes.”



She added, “This is my Old Testament.”

Photos: Trae Patton/NBC