4 of the Best Country One-Hit Wonders From the 2000s

Some of the artists on this list might be surprising to see, considering how much fame they’ve garnered throughout their careers. However, these four country stars technically only had one no. 1 hit through the years, and those hits were released during the early aughts. Let’s take a look at four of the best country on-hit wonders from the 2000s!

1. “Leave The Pieces” by The Wreckers

The Wreckers were the brainchild of early 2000s pop icon Michelle Branch and songwriter Jessica Harp. The duo only released a single country album during their time together, which was the 2006 hit album Stand Still, Look Pretty. “Leave The Pieces” was the most popular track from the album and hit no. 1 on the country charts.

2. “In Color” by Jamey Johnson

This country one-hit wonder from the 2000s is quite surprising, considering how legendary Jamey Johnson is today. He’s written music for artists like Trace Adkins and George Strait and helped catapult the careers of his fellow country stars. That being said, “In Color” was his only Top 10 hit to date, and the track earned him Song of the Year at two different awards ceremonies in 2009.

3. “I Loved Her First” by Heartland

Not many people remember the band Heartland. In a way, they’re a country one-hit wonder themselves. “I Loved Her First” was released back in 2006 and garnered a lot of attention. It’s a sweet song that is still used at weddings for country-music-loving couples today.

4. “Break Down Here” by Julie Roberts

“Break Down Here” was Julie Roberts’ very first and very last no. 1 hit as of 2024. She’s still making music today, but her last release was Ain’t In No Hurry in 2022 which (unfortunately) didn’t really chart.

