Lainey Wilson Reveals How Her Parents Set Her on the Path to Country Music Stardom

Lainey Wilson is on top of the country music world these days. Her star has been rising rapidly since the release of her breakout 2022 album Bell Bottom Country. The album brought her No. 1 singles, awards, and opportunities to work with some of her heroes. At the same time, it gave her a much larger platform from which to tell her story.

Videos by American Songwriter

Recently, Wilson sat down with ABC News’ Robin Roberts for an in-depth interview for the documentary Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country. During the chat, she talked about her small town beginning in Baskin, Louisiana, her parents, moving to Nashville, and more. At one point, she talked about how her parents taught her what she needed to know to chase her dreams.

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson Treats Nashville Fans to New Party Anthem With Debut Performance of “Bell Bottoms Up”]

Lainey Wilson “Inherited” Her Dream of Stardom from Her Parents

Michelle Wilson, Lainey’s mom, talked about how she instilled a strong work ethic into her daughter. “I tried to make Lainey’s life similar to mine and Brian’s. Because Brian was six years old and he had a wrench in his hand and he had callouses on his hand from that wrench. … Both families were from a lot of work ethic.”

The work ethic she learned as a girl has helped Wilson become one of the biggest stars in country music today. She has never stopped working hard at what she does. Now that her career has entered a higher level, she works harder.

More than that, though, Wilson got her love of music from her parents. “My daddy played guitar by ear. As a child, that was his dream,” she explained. “I think he kind of just accidentally handed it to me without even knowing,” she added.

During the special, Wilson’s dad Brian said that he taught her a handful of chords and a few songs and she took it from there.

“My mama is also a big part of my inspiration. She might not be able to sing or play an instrument, but when I tell you when a song comes on, she feels it,” Wilson explained. “She feels the Holy Spirit. You can see it oozing out of her pores. So, I think I kind of got bit by the bug from both sides. Just that love of music,” she added.

Featured Image by Omar Vega/WireImage