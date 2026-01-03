4 of the Best Country Songs That Came Out in 2025

The year 2025 was a pretty incredible one in country music. Both new artists and established ones found themselves at the top of the charts. We picked four of the best country songs that came out in 2025.

“Somewhere Over Laredo” by Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson’s “Somewhere Over Laredo” is on the deluxe issue of her Whirlwind album. Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, and Dallas Wilson are the writers of the tune. “Somewhere Over Laredo” draws inspiration from Judy Garland’s “Somewhere Over The Rainbow”.

The lyrics say, “Somewhere over Laredo / Dreaming about those rodeo nights / Laid there on the banks of the Rio / New silver buckle on your jeans next to mine / Couple wrong for each other, lone star-crossed lovers / Born to get gone from the get-go / But you’re on my mind every time I’m chasing this neon rainbow. Somewhere over Laredo.”

“If you say ‘somewhere over the rainbow’ fast 10 times, it kind of sounds like ‘somewhere over Laredo,’” Wilson tells Billboard. “That struck me as a perfect fit.”

“Stay Country Or Die Tryin’” by Blake Shelton

“Stay Country Or Die Tryin’” will likely be Blake Shelton’s 31st No. 1 single. The song, on his latest For Recreational Use Only, is written by Beau Bailey, Graham Barham, Sam Ellis, and Drew Parker.

“Stay Country Or Die Tryin’” says, “From the red, white, and blue flyin’ high at the farm / To the Boone and Crockett stud on the wall in the barn / Where the magnolias bloom, there’s a lab on the lawn / Where your buddy and your boat both got the name John / In God, we trust / Detroit, we rust / Redneck letter testifyin’ / From the born in the cut / ‘Til the day that I’m dust / I’m-a stay country or die tryin’.”

Shelton previously had another chart-topping single from the record, with “Texas”.

“Choosin’ Texas” by Ella Langley

Ella Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, and Joybeth Taylor are the writers of “Choosin’ Texas“. From Langley’s next record, the song was inspired by a conversation Langley had with Lambert.

“Choosin’ Texas” says, “She’s from Texas, I can tell by the way / He’s two steppin’ ’round the room / And judging by the smile that’s written on his face / There’s nothing I can do / It doesn’t take a crystal ball to see / A cowboy always finds a way to leave / Drinkin’ Jack all by myself / He’s choosin’ Texas, I can tell.”

“I think the song fell out in about 30 minutes,” Langley says (via Country Rebel). “It’s one of my favorite ones we got off the retreat that weekend. And it’s my first song with Miss Miranda Lambert.”

“I’m The Problem” by Morgan Wallen

Everything Morgan Wallen touches seems to turn to gold. But beneath his global popularity, Wallen is one talented songwriter, as evident in “I’m The Problem”. Written by Wallen, along with Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Grady Block, and Jamie McLaughlin, the song is the title track of Wallen’s massive, 37-track fourth record.

“I’m The Problem” says, “I guess I’m the problem / And you’re Miss Never Do No Wrong / If I’m so awful / Then why’d you stick around this long? / And if it’s the whiskey / Then why you keep on pullin’ it off the shelf? / You hate that when you look at me, you halfway see yourself / And it got me thinkin’ / If I’m the problem, well, you might be the reason.”

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images