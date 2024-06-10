4 of the Best Indie Breakup Songs of All Time

Whether you’re a fan of the sappy love songs from the 2000s or the vengeful breakup tunes of the 1990s, there’s an indie breakup song for you. Let’s look at four of the most well-known and very best indie breakup songs of all time! These four definitely won’t make up a full playlist, but they’ll make good additions to any already-established heartbreak compilation.

1. “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette

There were plenty of indie breakup songs on the airwaves before Alanis Morissette released “You Oughta Know” in 1995. However, not many female indie artists were pushing the envelope like she was. The song (and subsequent album Jagged Little Pill) became essential listening for 90s indie fans and also marked Morissette’s move from pop to alt-rock.

2. “Hide And Seek” by Imogen Heap

You can’t have a list of indie breakup songs without this massive hit from Imogen Heap. This 2005 song was famously used in the finale of The O.C., as well as a Saturday Night Live skit parodying the scene in question. It only reached gold status, but it’s since become a cult classic and widely considered to be one of Heap’s best songs to date.

3. “Somebody That I Used To Know” by Gotye

If you were alive or even just barely conscious in 2011, you probably remember this track by Gotye and Kimbra. It was a no. 1 hit and played everywhere on repeat. Gas station bathrooms couldn’t even offer a reprieve from “Somebody That I Used To Know”, and it stayed playing on radio stations and public speakers everywhere for weeks. Even though it’s considered a one-hit wonder, this track is a great indie breakup song about how someone you once loved can become a stranger in an instant.

4. “Talia” by King Princess

This track is just one of only five songs from King Princess’ debut EP Make My Bed. It’s your standard queer indie breakup song, and also one of King Princess’ very best. It even made it to the soundtrack of the 2020 film Mainstream.

