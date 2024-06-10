Lainey Wilson Reflects on Becoming a Grand Ole Opry Member, Thanks Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Wynonna Judd, and Terri Clark

On Friday (June 7) Lainey Wilson saw one of her lifelong dreams come true when she officially joined the Grand Ole Opry. Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks inducted her during a night full of emotional moments and unforgettable performances.

Videos by American Songwriter

Over the weekend, Wilson took to social media to reflect on the big night. She shared several photos from the evening and a video of Dolly Parton welcoming her to the Opry family. In a heartfelt caption, she shared what the night meant to her.

“Everything about last night was magic,” she began. “Becoming an official member of this family is one of the highest honors I could ever receive. Thank you to Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood for the kind words during my induction and to Wynonna Judd and Terri Clark for joining me on stage,” she added.

Lainey Wilson’s Emotional Speech at the Opry

After she and Garth Brooks shared kind words and sage advice, Trisha Yearwood directed Lainey Wilson to stand in the Circle as she formally inducted her into the Grand Ole Opry. Then, Wilson took the microphone to share an emotional speech.

[RELATED: Watch Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks Induct Lainey Wilson into the Grand Ole Opry]

“Tonight honestly feels like the biggest night of my life,” Wilson said. “We’ve had a crazy couple of years with all of the awards and everything. But this right here is the highest honor for me. It feels like the stamp of approval from everyone who has stood right here,” she added.

“That right there just lights another fire under my butt,” she said before inviting her whole family and her boyfriend to the stage to join her. “I want my family up here with me because this is theirs too, y’all. They’ve worked so hard for me to have opportunities,” she explained. “I want them to stand in the Circle with me, too,” she added before introducing everyone to the crowd.

“Nine years old, I was sitting right back there. I’ll be honest, as a little girl, I didn’t dream about my wedding day or what song I’d play at my wedding. I dreamed about this right here, I dreamed about what song I would play in the Circle if I got the opportunity,” she recalled.

Featured Image by Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry