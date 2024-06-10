4 of the Best Hard Rock Breakup Songs of All Time

Sometimes all you need is a good breakup song to get you through it. While many of the most well-known breakup tracks fall into the country or pop categories, we can’t forget all the killer breakup ballads that came out of the hard rock genre. Here are four of the best hard rock breakup songs of all time! Just keep in mind that these entries aren’t exclusive.

1. “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)” by Mötley Crüe

Mötley Crüe isn’t exactly known for touchy-feely music. However, “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)” is one of very few emotional, heartfelt songs from the band. Their only other well-known sad little ballad is “Home Sweet Home”, which is about coming home after touring on the road. “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)” is their sappy response to “Home Sweet Home”, in which the narrator dumps their lover after returning from touring.

2. “You Give Love A Bad Name” by Bon Jovi

In need of a seriously cheesy breakup tune? Bon Jovi’s got you covered. This track from 1986 is probably the band’s most well-known song of all time, and it’s also very much a hard rock breakup song. While the band is not stranger to penning songs about breakups and general heartbreak (it’s basically their whole brand), “You Give Love A Bad Name” was the biggest hit of the bunch.

3. “Your Time Is Gonna Come” by Led Zeppelin

It was inevitable that this song would end up on our list of the best hard rock breakup songs. Led Zeppelin is one of few bands that can bring the energy of their songs down without sacrificing their signature sound. “Your Time Is Gonna Come” is a great example of that, and it’s also just a stellar breakup song.

4. “Love Bites” by Def Leppard

This is one of the most well-known hard rock breakup songs of all time. It’s a sappy, lovely little ballad from Def Leppard that has historically been a bit polarizing. It definitely has more pop leanings than most of the other tracks on Hysteria, which some diehard fans may not love. It almost has a country sort of vibe to it. However, Def Leppard has always been good at leaning into other genres while maintaining their signature classic heavy metal sound.

