Reba McEntire Prepares for Her Return to TV With ‘Happy’s Place’: “Ain’t My First Rodeo”

First stepping into country music during the 1970s, Reba McEntire solidified herself as the “Queen of Country” by releasing over 30 albums, selling more than 75 million records, and landing 100 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. And if that wasn’t enough, she also starred in films like Tremors and even helmed her own show, Reba. Currently coaching on The Voice, the singer also hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards for the 17th time. Showing no signs of slowing down, the country legend prepares to return to television with her new comedy Happy’s Place.

Picked up by NBC, Happy’s Place follows Bobbie, played by Reba, as she finds herself taking over her late father’s restaurant. While handling a restaurant is more than enough, Reba’s character learns she has a new business partner who happens to be her younger half-sister, who she never knew existed.

Speaking about the upcoming show with Entertainment Tonight, Reba shared her excitement to return to television. She said, “I love all genres of entertainment, but the sitcoms are just so much fun because it’s a brand new script every week, and you’re just having fun.” Reba added, “It’s really hard memorizing all the dialogue you have to do, but … it ain’t my first rodeo. I do love it. It’s just playtime. We have a blast with it.”

Reba McEntire Talks Given Up On Marriage

While helming a new show can be a daunting task, Reba won’t be alone as she is bringing some old friends from her show Reba. “We’ve got the same producers, same showrunner, same writers, and now we’re back with Melissa Peterman and Rex Linn, my boyfriend, and wonderful, wonderful cast and crew.”

With Reba sharing a relationship with Linn, the country singer discussed her previous marriage and how she had given up on the idea. Yet love had other plans. “I’ve been married twice. After the second one dissolved, I don’t have much faith in … being bound by a piece of paper or a ring. But I’m truly committed to Rex, so if that’s something he feels totally strong about, that’s fine with me. He’s never been married before. So, if he wants to experience that, I’m OK with that.”

Don’t miss Happy’s Place, airing this fall on Friday nights on NBC.

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for SiriusXM)