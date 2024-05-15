‘The Voice’ Star Reba McEntire Sends Assuring Message to New Coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé

Just a few weeks ago, The Voice welcomed 40 aspiring artists to compete for a chance at stardom. But with the finale a few days away, only five remain. Throughout season 25, coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay have offered their teams priceless advice. While season 25 isn’t over just yet, it appears the show is already looking ahead to next season. And for those who loved the coaches this season, The Voice decided to shake things up for season 26.

Videos by American Songwriter

While season 25 might be ending, The Voice is already getting fans excited for the fall premiere of season 26. Although Legend, Chance the Rapper, and the charismatic duo of Dan + Shay enjoyed their time on the show, they will all exit after the season finale. With three open chairs, The Voice announced that along with Reba, Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé would be entering the competition as new coaches. The news is somewhat of a shocker for both fans and even Reba.

#TheVoice is getting some new judges next season and Reba McEntire is here for it! pic.twitter.com/vtC6ipHqbd — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) May 14, 2024

When speaking with Access Hollywood about the new lineup and what advice she would give them, the hitmaker admitted, “I don’t think I could give them any advice that they wouldn’t already know. They’re going to have a blast. They’re going to love doing the show because it’s fun and you get to listen to so many talented people get up there and sing.” Although not offering much advice for the upcoming season, Reba insisted, “We’ll have a fun time.”

Reba McEntire Not The Only Veteran Coach Returning For Season 26

For those keeping count, that is only three coaches. While Reba welcomed the newcomers, the fourth chair will not go to a new star but a seasoned professional Gwen Stefani. That’s right. While fans hated watching her and Blake Shelton leave the show, the singer will return for season 26. Sadly, she will be leaving Shelton at home. Still, with a lineup full of stars, the new season already has fans excited to see what is in store.

While promoting the new season, the remaining contestants will determine their fate on the season 25 finale, which airs on Monday, May 20, and Tuesday, May 21. For Monday’s show, the start time is 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. And for Tuesday, the starting time is pushed one hour to 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. And as always, for those who might not have cable, they can watch all episodes streaming the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)