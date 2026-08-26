4 of the Best Rock Songs Turning 65 This Year

65 years ago, rock ‘n’ roll was still finding its legs amidst the pop, country, and blues that dominated the mainstream in 1961. The first half of the 60s was an incredibly metamorphic time in rock history as more artists expanded on the groundwork laid in the previous decade by the likes of Chuck Berry, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and Little Richard.

In honor of these hit singles’ 65th anniversary, we take a look at four of the best songs to come out of 1961, all of which helped shape the future of rock ‘n’ roll.

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“Let’s Go Trippin’” by Dick Dale & The Del-Tones

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Dick Dale & The Del-Tones released what many historians consider to be the first-ever surf-rock instrumental in 1961 with their hit instrumental single, “Let’s Go Trippin’”. The song gained momentum in California before making its way across the rest of the country. Dale and his band helped usher in a new era of rock ‘n’ roll that drew from Middle Eastern and South American influences and prominently featured reverb-laden electric guitar.

“Tossin’ And Turnin’” by Bobby Lewis

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Although Bobby Lewis’ rock hit “Tossin’ And Turnin’” technically came out in December 1960, we’ll include it in our list of songs turning 65 years old due to the fact that it didn’t become a hit until 1961. “Tossin’ And Turnin’” fell under the rock ‘n’ roll umbrella by way of R&B. Lewis and his hit single would go on to inspire future rock ‘n’ rollers like Joan Jett, The Replacements, and The Guess Who.

“Runaround Sue” by Dion

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New York City rock singer Dion’s 1961 No. 1 hit “Runaround Sue” has become a defining track of early 1960s rock ‘n’ roll. The song, which warns listeners about a dishonest lover, has become a rock standard that is just as loved 65 years later. In fact, the song re-entered the charts on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart during its 60th anniversary year in August 2021, proving that good songs have a way of transcending time.

“Little Sister” by Elvis Presley

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Elvis Presley had certainly established himself as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll by 1961. Moreover, some of his most meaningful contributions to the genre came from the 1950s. Nevertheless, Presley released some great rock cuts in 1961, including the rockabilly classic “Little Sister,” which officially became not-so-little on August 8, 2026, when the song celebrated its 65th release anniversary.

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