4 of the Biggest Pop Hits From 1964 That Still Sound Amazing Now

The year 1964 was dominated by the sounds of Motown, British bands, and unforgettable melodies. Here are four of the biggest songs from that year.

“I Want To Hold Your Hand” by The Beatles

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Ah yes, 1964 truly wouldn’t have been the year it was without the fateful rise of The Beatles. At this point, the group had already established themselves as a major player with songs like “She Loves You”. However, it was “I Want To Hold Your Hand” that gave The Beatles their first No. 1 hit in America.

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“Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison

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This Roy Orbison song will always feel undeniably catchy.

Apparently, Orbison came up with the idea for “Oh, Pretty Woman” while he was writing with Bill Dees. Inspiration struck while his wife was leaving the house to go out. On her way out, Orbison asked if she needed any money, and Dees said: “A pretty woman never needs any money.”

“He sang it while I was banging my hand down on the table, and by the time she returned, we had the song,” Dees told 1000 UK #1 Hits. “I love the song. From the moment that the rhythm started, I could hear the heels clicking on the pavement, click, click, the pretty woman walking down the street, in a yellow skirt and red shoes.”

“Everybody Loves Somebody” by Dean Martin

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Even though Martin made this song a hit 20 years later, “Everybody Loves Somebody” was actually written in 1964 by Irving Taylor and Ken Lane. When this song went No. 1, it became Martin’s first top forty hit in about six years, after “Volare”.

“Baby Love” by The Supremes

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Steered by strong lead vocals from Diana Ross, “Baby Love” was released in 1964. The song was also nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Rhythm & Blues Recording the following year.

“Baby Love” was the Supremes’ second No. 1 hit of five No. 1 hits that the group had in a row. It was also the song that made The Supremes the first Motown act to have multiple No. 1 singles in the US.

Photo by: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images