4 of the Most Covered Folk Songs of All Time

Part of the beauty of folk music is how fun (and, usually, easy) it is to cover the hits. Let’s take a look at four of the most covered folk songs of all time!

1. “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” boasts over 645 covers and counting. It’s widely considered the most covered and most recorded folk song to date. Iconic folk duo Simon & Garfunkel released the song in 1970, though it was Paul Simon who wrote the track itself.

2. “Both Sides, Now” by Joni Mitchell

This Joni Mitchell classic has been covered more than 462 times through the years. The song was originally recorded by singer Judy Collins in 1968. Mitchell’s version came out the next year and peaked at no. 8 on the US Billboard Hot 100. It’s a beautiful folk rock song that is quintessential listening for any Joni Mitchell fan.

3. “Blowin’ In The Wind” by Bob Dylan

There are around 436 recorded covers out there of “Blowin’ In The Wind” by Bob Dylan. It makes sense why. It’s a great little tune, though it did not chart very well when it was released in 1962.

4. “Scarborough Fair” by Simon & Garfunkel

It’s a little surprising that “Scarborough Fair” by Simon & Garfunkel isn’t at the top of our list of the most covered folk songs of all time. It’s the folk song. Still, there are over 400 recorded versions of the song out there today, and that number will likely keep growing. This song is based on a Scottish ballad from the 1600s, and it was first recorded by Gordon Heath in 1955. Simon & Garfunkel’s adaptation from 1966 is the most well-known version to date.

