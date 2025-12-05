4 of the Most Romantic Country Songs That Came Out in 2025

Country music has, for generations, been known for its sweet love songs. Fortunately, it’s a trait that continues today. We found four of the most romantic country songs ever, which all came out in 2025.

“‘Til The Last One Dies” by Chris Young

It’s hard to think of a song that’s more romantic than Chris Young’s “‘Til The Last One Dies”. Written by Ben Hayslip, Seth Mosley, and Jordan Walker, the song is on Young’s latest I Didn’t Come Here To Leave album, his first on Black River Entertainment.

“‘Til The Last One Dies” says, “It hit me on a winding road just how lucky I am / Out of all the guys, only God knows why I get to be your man / So I bought a dozen roses on my way to you tonight / Eleven real ones, one fake one / And I’ll love you ’til the last one dies.”

“I do like writing my songs, but sometimes you just find one,’ Young tells Backstage Country. “You’re like, ‘Dang it. I should have thought of that first!’ … The hook is ‘11 real ones, one fake one / I love you until the last one dies,’ about giving somebody roses. I find that incredibly perfect. So, I had to cut it.”

“A Song To Sing” by Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton wrote “A Song To Sing” with Jesse Frasure and Jenee Fleenor. The romantic love song says, “You are a part of me / Baby, you’re the heart of me / Together, we can write a song to sing / And, in that melody / Baby, you’re the harmony that you just can’t find anywhere.”

Lambert tells SiriusXM‘s The Highway that she and Stapleton channeled Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton in writing the song. The two also traveled back in time to the 70s to film the music video.

“Don’t Mind If I Do” by Riley Green and Ella Langley

Riley Green wrote “Don’t Mind If I Do” by himself, as the title track of his third studio album. Green sings the song with Ella Langley, the duo’s second duet, after “You Look Like You Love Me”.

“Don’t Mind If I Do” tells the story of a couple still in love, who might need a little alcohol to confess their true feelings for each other. The song says, “And I don’t mind if I do / Drink up the nerve to show up at your house / If you wanna know the truth / It’s killin’ me not holdin’ you right now / I’m one memory away from fallin’ all the way apart / Cause I might still love you / Hope you don’t mind if I do.”

“Baggage” by Kelsea Ballerini

Not all love songs have to be slow or mid-tempo, as Kelsea Ballerini proves with “Baggage”. Sometimes, the most romantic thing someone can do is put their past heartache away, so they can fully embrace a new relationship.

“Baggage”, written by Ballerini, Jessie Jo Dillon, Karen Fairchild, Hillary Lindsey, and Alysa Vanderhey, is on Ballerini’s Patterns album. The song says, “Clear out a drawer, clear out a shelf / I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else / Everything that’s heavy, I check it at the door / Kind of feel like I don’t need it anymore / I got some bones of old skeletons / From the old house at the dead end / I got baggage, but I’m movin’ in.”

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images