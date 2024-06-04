4 of the Most Successful ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestants

In a way, America’s Got Talent is the perfect stepping stone for any musician, singer, or general performer. While there are many more and this list isn’t exhaustive, here are four of the most successful America’s Got Talent contestants of all time!

1. Lindsey Stirling

This talented violinist appeared in Season 5 of the show, and reactions from the judges and audience were mixed. She appeared with quite a quirky getup and dance moves that not everyone was a fan of. However, most were a fan of her violin-playing skills. Today, Stirling has a very successful career as a pop violinist and has won numerous Billboard and YouTube music awards.

2. Terry Fator

Even if you’re not a huge fan of Terry Fator, you can’t deny that he’s one of the most interesting and successful America’s Got Talent contestants to date. After his time on AGT, he went on to sign a $100 million contract in 2008 with the famed venue The Mirage. He even has a theater named after him. Go, Terry!

3. Jackie Evancho

Evancho did well on Season 5 of AGT, but she ended up losing to fellow contestant Michael Grimm. Evancho broke records with her debut EP and became the youngest artist to go platinum and launch in the Top 10 charts.

4. Grace VanderWaal

We simply cannot have a list of the most successful America’s Got Talent contestants without mentioning the incredible Grace VanderWaal! She was only 12 years old when she brought her ukulele and singing skills to the AGT stage. She won her season and released her first studio album in 2017.

Photo courtesy of “Both Sides Now” single art

