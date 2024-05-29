4 of the Most Underrated Soul Singers of the 21st Century

So many incredible soul singers have graced our ears with their incredible music and even more incredible voices. Many have come and gone, like Marvin Gaye, Sam Cooke, Aretha Franklin, and James Brown. That being said, there are many underrated soul singers who are keeping the genre alive in the modern age, and they simply don’t get enough credit.

1. Van Hunt

Does getting nominated for a Grammy automatically mean you’re no longer part of the “underrated soul singers” group? We don’t think so. Van Hunt’s debut self-titled 2004 album earned him the nom and he’s gone on to pen incredible music since then. We think he deserves more credit for the music he made after his debut. “Character” is a great track to check out if you’re new to his work.

2. Meshell Ndegeocello

This German soul singer has quite the discography. She has a ton of skill as a soul singer and is also quite a talented bass player. Ndegeocello is known for fusing soul with her unique blend of jazz, hip-hop, and R&B. She had a few hits throughout the years, but she definitely deserves more credit for her very special sound. “Beautiful” and “If That’s Your Boyfriend” are essential listening.

[See Meshell Ndegeocello Sing Live In 2024]

3. Res

Res is criminally underrated. She’s incredibly talented and has mastered the art of mixing rock, hip-hop, and soul effortlessly into her music. “Where Do They Go” is a great recent work. “Golden Boys” is essential to hear to get a vibe for how addictive her voice is.

4. Hil St. Soul

UK-based Hil St. Soul, a.k.a. Hilary Mwelwa, has a voice that is so richly perfect for R&B and soul music, yet is unique enough that you could pick her voice out of a crowd after listening to “Sweet Heaven” just once. She was pretty well-known in the early aughts for the album SOULidified, but she’s gone on to make incredible tender R&B music that deserves a lot more attention.

Photo of Hil St. Soul courtesy of her Facebook page

