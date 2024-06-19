4 of the Oldest Living Classic Rock Stars

Classic rock’s heyday has come and gone, and some of the best musicians of that era have since left us. However, there are still a few icons from the era of classic rock that are still with us today; and some of them are still rockin’ well into 2024. Let’s take a look at four of the oldest living classic rock stars!

1. Ringo Starr

Former Beatles drummer and successful solo artist Ringo Starr is 83 years old as of 2024, and one of the oldest living classic rock stars still working today. And he’s not slowing down anytime soon. Starr’s most recent album was the 2019 release What’s My Name, and he’s currently working on a country album. He’s also planning a tour of the United States in September. Age really isn’t anything but a number!

2. Bob Dylan

As of 2024, singer/songwriter and folk-blues rocker Bob Dylan is 83 years old. His career has spanned dozens of albums and tours, and the “The Times They Are A-Changin’” hitmaker has also tried his hand at painting and writing. Today, Dylan is still touring around the country. His latest release was the 2023 record Shadow Kingdom.

3. Paul Simon

Paul Simon is one of the most seasoned singer/songwriters of his generation, and he’s still going strong. At 82 years old as of 2024, Simon is still putting out solo works, such as the 2023 record Seven Psalms. Simon & Garfunkel may be virtually over, but Simon is still making new music and appearing on talk shows, though he hasn’t toured in a while.

4. Paul McCartney

Another former Beatles superstar, Paul McCartney is still touring and making music at 82 years old as of 2024. He just released a new live album One Hand Clapping. And he has appeared in a few different Beatles documentaries in recent years.

