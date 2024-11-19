4 One-Hit Wonders That Deserved a Better Shot at Fame

Being a one-hit wonder is both a blessing and a curse. On one hand, you get a taste of fame that other artists could only dream of. On the other hand, your career is defined by a single hit. Let’s look at four one-hit wonders who we believe deserved better and more successful careers outside of their one claim to fame!

Videos by American Songwriter

1. Deee-Lite

“Groove Is In The Heart” was a charting success for dance outfit Deee-Lite in 1990. Few dance-focused outfits in the early 1990s managed to blend together genres like disco, house, and hip-hop successfully, but Deee-Lite made it look like a walk in the park.

It’s honestly very shocking that this band didn’t get bigger in the US throughout the 1990s or even the 2000s. Follow-up singles like “Power Of Love” and “Runaway” were total jams.

2. Natalie Imbruglia

This Australian singer/songwriter smashed through the charts with the 1997 breakup hit “Torn”. It was a big international hit, but Imbruglia never managed to chart as well again in the United States.

She did maintain a pretty successful presence in English and Australian pop music, and even took on a lucrative acting career. With her acting chops, singing talent, and overall pop icon vibe, it’s kind of silly that she didn’t blow up in the US.

3. The Surfaris

Each of the one-hit wonders on this list deserved better, but few have hit songs quite as legendary as The Surfaris. “Wipe Out” is the surf rock song. No matter your age, where you’re from, or your taste in music, you can probably recognize this 1963 hit track.

While The Surfaris did get inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame for “Wipe Out”, they never really enjoyed as big of a hit again outside of “Wipe Out”.

4. Deep Blue Something

You might remember pop rock outfit Deep Blue Something from their hit 1995 track “Breakfast At Tiffany’s”. Alt-rock bands were a dime a dozen back in the 1990s, so we’re not entirely surprised that Deep Blue Something didn’t get bigger than that one hit.

However, they definitely deserved a bit more recognition. Their sophomore single “Halo” is fantastic, as is the whole of the album Home.

Photo by RB/Redferns

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.