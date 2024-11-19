Snoop Dogg Left in Tears When Deciding Who To Send Home on ‘The Voice’

Even before the first episode of season 26 of The Voice aired, Snoop Dogg knew the pressure that came with being a coach. Not only wanting to win, the rapper hoped to help aspiring artists find their footing in the music industry. But when the cameras finally turned on, Snoop learned just how much heart goes into every performance. And finding his way into the Knockout Rounds, Snoop recently held back tears when having to decide which singer was moving forward.

On Monday, Snoop watched as Mikaela Ayira, Torre Blake, and ChrisDeo took the stage for their turn in the Knockout Rounds. Once finished, the singers turned to the rapper to learn their fate. Not hiding his emotion, Snoop insisted, “I didn’t think I was gonna get this emotional. I love these three girls. Ya’ll made me proud.”

Struggling with the decision, Snoop took a moment to explain the situation. “I’m so torn right now because I can’t take all of ya’ll with me. I’m hurt. And I’m supposed to be strong right now. I’m supposed to make ya’ll strong. But this is how you affected me. I love each and every one of you.”

Snoop Dogg Finally Makes A Decision

With Snoop needing some inspiration, the singer closed his eyes, saying, “The gangster holy ghost don’t ever let me down.” He continued, “Ladies, I love all three of you. I’m so honored to have been able to be your coach, spend time with you, to get to know you, to give you something to roll with for the rest of your lives — because you affected me for the rest of my life.”

Having to make a decision, Snoop finally revealed, “The winner of this knockout is Mikaela.”

Discussing his decision to keep Mikaela in the competition, Snoop shared his support for the contestant and the power behind her voice. “Mikaela’s voice is big and I don’t think she knows how to use it just yet. I feel like the right song, the right production, she could win this whole competition.”

Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

