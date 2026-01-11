4 Overplayed Songs From 1994 That We Still Want To Hear

In 1994, alternative bands still dominated rock music, though the word “alternative” had long lost any real sense of definition. But before the scene fully reached its parody phase, alternative rock continued to sell. And like any era, there were plenty of overplayed songs. However, some songs, no matter how much they were in constant rotation then, and now, remain tunes you still want to hear.

“Vasoline” by Stone Temple Pilots

When Stone Temple Pilots released Core, many critics viewed the band as glomming onto the grunge trend. However, on their follow-up, Purple, STP began to reveal a preference for psychedelic and art rock. Singer Scott Weiland seemed to have more in common with David Bowie than Eddie Vedder. And the DeLeo brothers, bassist Robert and guitarist Dean, complemented their heavy riffs with sophisticated chord changes. “Vasoline” clocks in under three minutes, making you want to hear it again even before it’s finished.

“Better Man” by Pearl Jam

One of Pearl Jam’s best-known tracks dates back to Eddie Vedder’s former funk rock band, Bad Radio. “Better Man” could have ended up on Vs., but producer Brendan O’Brien made the mistake of calling the song a hit. With Vedder desperate to slow Pearl Jam’s meteoric rise, the last thing he wanted was another radio hit. The song finally appeared on Vitalogy, with a mix stitched together from multiple performances. O’Brien’s instinct was correct.

“When I Come Around” by Green Day

Multiple tracks from Dookie were inescapable in 1994. If you were anywhere near a radio, you undoubtedly heard “Longview”, “Basket Case”, “Welcome To Paradise”, and “When I Come Around”. With terse arrangements and earworm hooks, Green Day stood apart from the gloomier alternative bands. These were the guys in the back of the classroom, throwing spitballs at the teacher. If you were bored and living in the suburbs with nothing to do or nowhere to go—or maybe you just wanted to be sedated—this was the music for you.

“Buddy Holly” by Weezer

Following Kurt Cobain’s death in 1994, two important American rock songwriters emerged: Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day and Rivers Cuomo from Weezer. Each one, like Cobain before them, inspired the next generation of bands. Weezer’s Blue Album was so stacked that Cuomo has spent the rest of his career operating beneath its giant shadow. Similar to Nirvana’s nostalgic video for “In Bloom”, “Buddy Holly” gave slacker vibes while also feeling instantly classic.

