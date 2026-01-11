3 Broadway Musical Songs That Are As Essential as Pop Hits

While it’s true that not every music fan in the world is also a fan of musicals, there are a significant number of Broadway fans in the world. Seeing the performers up there on the famed New York City stage—it can be tremendously moving and tremendously inspiring.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to explore three songs from Broadway’s long history that have entered popular culture. These are three songs that have transcended the stage and become key tunes in our everyday lexicon. Indeed, these are three Broadway musical songs that are as essential as pop hits.

“I Dreamed A Dream” by Anne Hathaway from ‘Les Misérables’ (2012)

The most famous song from perhaps the most famous musical, this track from Les Misérables is about the great sadness that comes when you realize your life is not turning out how you want it to be. You’ve wasted years, you’ve wasted yourself. It’s crushing, like a giant wallop to the gut. In the 2012 film, actor Anne Hathaway delivers a heart-wrenching performance of the iconic song. You can see every emotion on her face, feel her pangs of horror. It’s incredible.

“Memories” by Jennifer Hudson from ‘Cats’ (2019)

Just try to listen to Jennifer Hudson’s performance of the song “Memories” from Cats and try not to tear up. Hudson delivers the sad tune with so much poise and brilliance that it almost always induces tears. While the 2019 movie Cats is something of an epic disaster, the Broadway version was a smash hit. And no matter what you think about the film adaptation, Hudson is unimpeachable as the singer of this full-throated lament.

“My Shot” by Lin-Manuel Miranda from ‘Hamilton’ (2017)

How many times do you hear people talk about shooting their shot these days? Well, you can thank Lin-Manuel Miranda and his creation Hamilton for that phrase. It’s all about seizing the moment, just as Alexander Hamilton did when he made it to the United States around the time of the Revolutionary War. Miranda wrote an incredible musical, and it was kicked off by this song of daring.

Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Getty Images