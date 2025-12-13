4 “Perfect” Hit Songs That Nobody Can Possibly Hate

Alright, let’s be real. There will always be a hater out there when it comes to literally anything. Even the greatest songs and musicians on the planet are hated by at least one person with a chip on their shoulder. Still… I really can’t imagine anyone hating the following four songs. Each one is special in its own way, and some of them remain legendary tracks in the modern age. Let’s take a look at a few hit songs that I can’t imagine anyone hating!

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

The year 1975 was more than half a century ago, and yet, nothing hits quite like this legendary prog-rock tune from that very year. “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen is the ultimate rock opera, sing-along song, and arena rock powerhouse, and it hasn’t lost its spark after all these years. Every element of this song is amazing, from Freddie Mercury’s vocals to Brian May’s guitar solo.

“Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman

I’ve heard this folk classic from Tracy Chapman probably a million times at this point, and it never fails to make me emotional. Anyone who has ever tried to claw their way out of generational poverty will definitely relate to “Fast Car”, along with the whole of Chapman’s self-titled debut album from 1988. She really changed the game when it came to contemporary folk, and “Fast Car” has stood the test of time in a big way. Just look at her recent duet with Luke Combs. Clearly, this song still has an effect on people, regardless of generation.

“Mr. Brightside” by The Killers

There’s not a millennial out there who can hold back from hollering the lyrics of this song when it comes on the radio. It’s just that kind of song. A lot of alt-rock tunes from the early aughts haven’t aged well and are cheesy at best, but there’s something about “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers that is just different.

“Piano Man” by Billy Joel

Just like millennials can’t hold back from singing “Mr. Brightside” the moment it starts playing, there’s not a boomer in existence who can hold back from singing along to Billy Joel’s “Piano Man”. This is just one of those songs that nobody can possibly hate, in my opinion, unless you’ve heard it a million times and have gotten sick of it.

